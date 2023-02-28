5 biggest changes players can expect to see in GTA 6 map

Players worldwide await updates regarding GTA 6. Suffice it to say, Rockstar has been coy in sharing details, if any.

The latest establishment in the Grand Theft Auto series will have references and locations from previous games.

That said, the developers at Rockstar Games have been making numerous changes to the map, much to players' surprise. The game will take place in Vice City, a familiar location inspired by the burgeoning metropolis of Miami.

This article covers major changes players can expect on the map.

New cities and more in GTA 6 map

1) Evolving landscape

GTA 6 will be the first Rockstar title to feature the concept of evolving maps, which will be constantly updated by the developers. This Fortnite-like map style has been in the talks for a long time.

According to an email sent by Jennifer Kolbe who is a top executive at Rockstar Games, they did not want to pressurize the staff and protect its cultural values since the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. After revising their company values across all game teams, they decided to not release the entire map at once but to release it in the form of updates post-release. (source: Kotaku)

This seems like a huge challenge for the game production team, but the possibility of using better game engines like Unreal Engine 5, or even their in-house developed RAGE engine could speed up the map rendering process and make the redevelopment of the map easier.

2) New cities

Apart from the expansion of the map, the game will also feature the addition of new cities and islands that will be part of its continued updates. Insiders have stated that there is a huge possibility that cities from previous Grand Theft Auto game titles could be added to the existing Vice City main map:

Los Santos from GTA V (and GTA SA)

San Fierro and Las Venturas from GTA SA

Liberty City from GTA III and IV

With better design and graphics software, Rockstar Games should be able to achieve this goal of making a super map in a far future update.

3) Largest to date

According to game theorists and a few patterns noticeable in the leaked footage, it is probable that this could be the biggest map of all Grand Theft Auto maps.

Since it will be expanding and adding cities as time proceeds as mentioned above in the article, it will be producing larger geography with various kinds of terrains and landscapes.

Players should be able to get a gist of the map by combining all previous singular maps in game titles and fitting them together like in a puzzle.

4) More interior

Just like GTA V was successful in bringing more interior to buildings and landmarks, its successor will be bringing even more interior levels, interactive floors, and entrances & exits to its map.

This concept was confirmed in the leaks and has been the buzzword in online discussions of the newly arriving game. With more interiors, players will be able to access more buildings, and perhaps the gameplay of the hinted online version of the game will become even more incredible.

5) More realistic than ever

One of the biggest challenges of the GTA 6 map will be its realistic looks. The leaks hinted at a more realistic and enhanced map that will try to bring out a lively environment and the tiniest details in the landscape.

Rockstar Games' focus on improving graphics over time is a crucial point to understanding the renditions of the map. Since this game will be using a highly superior RAGE engine, the game team has said that the game's graphics capabilities will be ahead of its time.

Despite all the false promises and conjecture, one thing's certain: the map of the game will be unlike anything seen before in the game series. It will be far better than any map Rockstar Games has produced in its diverse video games.

Poll : 0 votes