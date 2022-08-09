Why GTA 6 should focus on more interiors instead of bigger map

GTA 6 is still quite far away, and fans are still deliberating on how it might turn out. So far, all they know is that the project is now the primary focus at Rockstar Games.

The Grand Theft Auto series has always been known to set the benchmark for open-world titles. That said, Five did showcase many features ahead of its time, along with a large open map.

However, that does not force the upcoming title to follow the same map dimensions.

GTA 6 should aim for quality over quantity in terms of map

GTA 6 has some massive shoes to fill since Rockstar has outdone itself with both Five and Red Dead Redemption 2.

As far as leaks are concerned, new ones pop up every day. Most of them hint towards Vice City, Rockstar's rendition of Miami.

Coming back to the current game, it is still relevant thanks to Online, but upon release, what really sold it was the map. The immense open world is fully unlocked for players to explore from the start.

However, that charm soon faded with time as the locations and visuals became bland.

Apart from downtown Los Santos and distant settlements like Sandy Shores, Grapeseed, and Paleto Bay, the map seems boring. Long repetitive highways flanked with either trees or water have been used as connectors.

Bigger maps don't always translate to better ones, as is evident with Bully, another Rockstar title from the past. Earlier GTA games did outstandingly well as subsequent editions expanded on the already massive maps.

However, the series' current competitors like Witcher 3, Horizon Forbidden West, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, among others, are all doing the same.

Grand Theft Auto 5's success is unmatched, and the upcoming game will have to outdo that from the get-go. It will be a tough ask with all the options gamers have today.

To do things differently, Rockstar could go for a complete flip and offer a smaller but more interactive map. Not interactive in terms of missions, NPCs, or activities but variety and interiors.

The interiors of the buildings in Five are mostly locked off, and users can only visit certain areas during missions. This has led the modding community to create various mods, like the one featured in the video above.

More and more fans are agreeing to a smaller map with more interiors on various social media platforms.

Some older games in the GTA series had awesome features that did not make it to Five. An example is the ability to visit fast food joints, grab a bite to eat, enjoy a comedy show, and much more. Reusing features from old titles that fans loved isn't a bad thing.

GTA 6 will have to come out of the gates flying for it to succeed, as Online continues to sell more and more copies thanks to the Criminal Enterprises DLC and Expanded and Enhanced version.

Fans continue to discuss and argue about how the game should be on social media. Listening to the community or picking up a few hints isn't a bad idea either.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

