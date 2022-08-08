5 things that can be improved in GTA Online after the Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises update gave players many improvements to GTA Online, many of which they had been requesting Rockstar Games to implement for a long time. This was one of the main reasons why fans were so excited about this update as it felt like their feedback was heard.

But like any other online game, there are still many problems that persist in GTA Online, that Rockstar Games should focus on fixing with the next major update, or even with the updates they seem to be releasing weekly.

5 things that Rockstar Games needs to fix in GTA Online's next update

1) Nerfing Deluxo

The Deluxo is another flying weaponized vehicle that is constantly used by griefers to irritate and eliminate other players. Now that the oppressor Mk II has been nerfed, they will probably increase their use of this overpowered car.

Moreover, the Deluxo can be even more lethal than the Oppressor Mk II as it provides griefers with more protection. So, if Rockstar Games is planning on releasing another major update for GTA Online in the future, they should keep nerfing Deluxo as their priority.

2) Adding a new Heist mission

Heists are arguably the most endearing part of GTA Online. Almost every player will agree that these missions are the most fun and entertaining way to earn money, and just generally progress in the game.

So, if Rockstar Games introduces a new heist that also has a unique structure and story to it, it will go a long way in satisfying the community.

The Cayo Perico set was the most recent significant heist introduced in the game, and it was well-received by the community. Hence, it is apparent that GTA Online players are not opposed to the notion of more heists in the game.

3) Buffing up the Precision Rifle

Because of its weakness in comparison to its outrageous price of $450,000, the Precision Rifle has nearly disappointed every GTA Online player. Rockstar Games should drastically improve the weapon and provide upgrades to it.

Grand Theft Auto Online players had high hopes for this expensive weapon, but most of their expectations were not fulfilled. Furthermore, it lacks basic customization, such as a scope, and players are unable to personalize it with skins or designs.

The only options are various color tints. Rockstar Games should improve this rifle's functionality and boost its damage with the next update.

4) Adding new businesses

The Criminal Enterprises update's main focus is the expansion of all the illicit enterprises that players can participate in. Since it's been a long since Rockstar Games introduced a new criminal career for players to pursue, now is arguably the best time to do so.

There are many players who are still not indulging themselves in these Criminal Careers. Therefore, Rockstar Games can introduce new business options targeting those players who are looking for alternatives to all of the existing businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online.

5) Better ways to deal with hackers

Modders are one of the worst parts of Grand Theft Auto Online, and their population only seems to be increasing in recent years. Rockstar Games should improve upon their Anti-Cheat system and introduce a better and more accessible way of directly reporting any type of modding in a session.

They should provide a dedicated feature in Grand Theft Auto Online that is specifically made for reporting godmode hackers and modders in the game. This will make it much easier to identify which players are just random griefers, and which ones are using third-party software to hack the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan