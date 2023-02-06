GTA 6 insider suggests the game is "feature complete" based on leaks

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of recent times, and it looks like fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this title. Popular industry insider Tez2 recently reported a huge milestone regarding the offering's development.

According to his recent post on GTAForums, the upcoming game is “feature complete,” which generally implies that full UI functionality has been developed for it. The insider also analyzed each leaked video from 2022 associated with the title and extracted the CPU/GPU specifications on which GTA 6 was running when the clips surfaced.

These findings are huge, as gamers have been waiting for the next game in the series for a couple of years now. More details on the report can be found below.

GTA 6's release date reveal not far from now, suggests recent report

A screenshot of Tez2's recent report on the GTA 6 posted on the platform (Image via GTAForums)

Based on Tez2's research, here are the specifications associated with the ".exe" files running in the leaked videos:

Americas_1 2022-0-13 16-32-43

CPU - Intel® Core™ i9-10980XE @3.00GHz

Intel® Core™ i9-10980XE @3.00GHz GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER ".exe" file - game_win64_bankrelease.exe

Americas_1 2022-09-12 16-42-30

CPU - AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32-Cores

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32-Cores GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER ".exe" file - game_win64_bankrelease.exe

Two more ".exe" files extracted from the source

game_win64_beta.exe

game_win64_debug.exe

Moreover, Tez2 mention of “content complete” suggests that all game functions are complete as well as playable. If this information is believed to be true, then a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement is imminent, along with a possible release date reveal.

Players should note that Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed any of this information, and they should take it with a grain of salt. The developers first officially acknowledged the upcoming game publicly on February 4, 2022, mentioning that it is actively in development.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

However, nothing noteworthy happened until the title's early build footage was leaked online in September 2022, shocking the entire gaming industry. On September 19, 2022, Rockstar released a public statement on Twitter in which the developers apologized for the leaked gameplay and promised to show the title officially when it was ready.

The creators also mentioned that they were trying to deliver an experience that exceeded fans’ expectations; it’s been almost five months since they shared anything about the title's development.

That said, as it’s been one year since the developers first confirmed the game, and considering that Take-Two's earnings call is set to happen soon, it is possible fans will get to see an official announcement regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 very soon.

