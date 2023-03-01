How Rockstar Games improved GTA Online with a single new update

GTA Online received a brand new update yesterday, and to the surprise of everyone, Rockstar Games did solve a lot of the issues plaguing the game. Not only does the patch fix the missing reflections bug, but it also strengthens the security of the online lobbies to avoid hacking problems. It was released for all major platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

In this article, we will share everything new in the latest GTA Online patch for update 1.66 for each of the platforms one by one.

Rockstar’s new performance update 1.66 for GTA Online fixed a lot of issues

GTA Online’s new update for patch 1.66 is around 400 MB to 1GB in size, depending on players’ platforms; however, each one of them significantly improved with reduced bugs and glitches. With a different version of the game, the update has multiple Build IDs for each of the respective platforms:

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S – 1.0.347.2

1.0.347.2 PC – 1.0.2845.0

1.0.2845.0 PS4 and Xbox One – 1.0.2843.0

Here’s what the new GTA Online update 1.66 fixed on different platforms for players:

PS5/Xbox Series X/S:

The update fixed a bug that caused missing reflections on the in-game mirrors when playing Performance Modes.

It fixed multiple issues that were causing GTA Online to crash.

PS4/PS5/PC/Xbox One/Series/S/X:

The new update fixed a bug for which the players could not modify their facility’s Chernobog, TM-02 Khanajli, and RCV.

Xbox Series X/S/One/PS5/PS4:

The new update introduced a new data protocol that improves the overall security of the network sessions and messaging between players.

It also implemented general stability improvements.

PC:

The new update fixed a glitch due to which players got notifications to complete the Prolog before accessing the online game.

It also fixed a major issue in which some accounts could not access online lobbies due to their stats being modified by a third party.

This further resolved multiple issues to prevent anyone from abusing the text chat system on the PC version.

This is huge for players experiencing the above-listed issues, especially PC players who can now expect more fast gameplay every time. However, the new update doesn’t fix all the ongoing issues currently being abused in the game. One of the developers at Azure, Alyanna McKenna, pointed out some of the bugs and glitches that still exist in the game.

Based on their testing and research, here’s a list of current GTA Online issues:

Agency God Mode

Solo Car dupe glitch

CMO

Party Bus God Mode

Glitch out bad sport

Semi-Frozen Money

While some issues are a blessing for griefers, some cannot enjoy the game. One fan also mentioned that the infamous G’s Cache glitch might be present where the collectible doesn’t spawn in the lobby.

The 1.66 update was first released on February 1, 2023, addressing security hack issues for PC players.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport A new security-focused Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577… A new security-focused Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577…

A background update will also be released before the next GTA Online weekly update. Fans can also expect a new Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed vehicle to be released soon. March seems essential, as the Last Dose missions are also expected to be available this month.

Poll : 0 votes