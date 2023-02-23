GTA Online weekly update for February 23 - March 1, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was just released today, continuing the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in the popular multiplayer game. Nightclubs are given a significant boost as their owners can now earn 2x rewards for a variety of business-related activities, including Steal Goods and Management Missions.

Lowrider fans can also participate in the Offense Defense Adversary Mode and earn double cash and RP this week. A new set of showroom cars are available now, along with many enticing discounts on select vehicles.

This article will share everything players need to know about the new GTA Online weekly update content and more this week.

The latest GTA Online weekly update event begins today (February 23 to March 1)

Here is a list of extra bonuses and rewards with the new GTA Online weekly update:

2x Cash & RP

Offense Defense Adversary Mode

2x Cash

Nightclub Popularity

2x Goods

Steal Nightclub Goods Mission

2x Popularity

Nightclub Management Missions

1.5x Speed Boost

Nightclub Production Rate

New GTA Online showroom cars this week (February 23 – March 1)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Albany Hermes

Emperor ETR1

Declasse Tahoma Coupe

Vapid FMJ

Declasse Yosemite

Luxury Autos Showroom

Enus Paragon R

Progen Emerus

Podium Vehicle

Karin Previon

Prize Ride Challenge

BF Weevil

Available Time Trials this week

HSW Time Trial – East Vinewood

East Vinewood Time Trial – Galileo Park

Galileo Park RC Time Tral – La Fuente Blanca

New Test Track Vehicles this week

Dinka Blista Kanjo

Vapid Chino

Lampadati Komoda

HSW Premium Test Ride (Hao’s Special Works on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)

Bravado Banshee

Players should note that Toundra Panthere is no longer available for purchase for an indefinite amount of time.

Complete list of new GTA Online discounts and more this week (February 23 – March 1)

35% off

Nightclub

Nightclub Renovations & Upgrades

25% off

Declasse Yosemite ($363,750)

BF Surfer Custom ($442,500 - $331,875)

Vapid FMJ ($1,312,500)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe ($1,125,000)

Lampadati Komoda ($1,275,000 - $956,250)

Emperor ETR1 ($363,750)

Gun Van weapons on discounts this week:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Nightstick

Up-n-Atomizer

Heavy Sniper

Widowmaker

Railgun

Rare New Rewards are still available this week

Players can still participate in the newly released Street Dealers, G’s Cache, and Daily Stash House random events and unlock the following rare rewards:

Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket

Budonk-adonk! Tattoo

Painted Tiger mask

Camo Roses Slab Cap

Purple X-Ray Emissive mask

Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt

Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes

Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants

The above-mentioned rewards will be delivered to eligible players by March 10, 2023.

Players can still purchase the 50-car garage and build an amazing car collection this week. They can also stop Shop Robberies and earn quick cash and RP.

