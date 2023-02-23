Create

GTA Online weekly update for February 23 - March 1, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 23, 2023 17:14 IST
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update for the event week February 23 - March 1, 2023 (Image via nido997 on GTAForums)
A brand new GTA Online weekly update was just released today, continuing the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in the popular multiplayer game. Nightclubs are given a significant boost as their owners can now earn 2x rewards for a variety of business-related activities, including Steal Goods and Management Missions.

Lowrider fans can also participate in the Offense Defense Adversary Mode and earn double cash and RP this week. A new set of showroom cars are available now, along with many enticing discounts on select vehicles.

This article will share everything players need to know about the new GTA Online weekly update content and more this week.

The latest GTA Online weekly update event begins today (February 23 to March 1)

[Feb 23 - Mar 2]Removed Content- Panthere2x GTA$ & RP- Offense Defense Adversary Mode2x Goods- Steal Nightclub Goods Mission2x GTA$- Nightclub Popularity2x Popularity- Nightclub Management Missions1.5x Speed Boost on Nightclub Production Rate#GTAOnline

Here is a list of extra bonuses and rewards with the new GTA Online weekly update:

2x Cash & RP

  • Offense Defense Adversary Mode

2x Cash

  • Nightclub Popularity

2x Goods

  • Steal Nightclub Goods Mission

2x Popularity

  • Nightclub Management Missions

1.5x Speed Boost

  • Nightclub Production Rate

New GTA Online showroom cars this week (February 23 – March 1)

Podium - PrevionPrize Ride - Weevil (Top 3 in 5 Street Races, 2 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Paragon R, EmerusSimeon Showroom - Hermes, ETR1, Tahoma Coupe, FMJ, Yosemite#GTAOnline https://t.co/qyGeiHwQUA

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Albany Hermes
  • Emperor ETR1
  • Declasse Tahoma Coupe
  • Vapid FMJ
  • Declasse Yosemite

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Enus Paragon R
  • Progen Emerus

Podium Vehicle

  • Karin Previon

Prize Ride Challenge

  • BF Weevil

Available Time Trials this week

  • HSW Time Trial – East Vinewood
  • Time Trial – Galileo Park
  • RC Time Tral – La Fuente Blanca

New Test Track Vehicles this week

  • Dinka Blista Kanjo
  • Vapid Chino
  • Lampadati Komoda

HSW Premium Test Ride (Hao’s Special Works on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)

  • Bravado Banshee

Players should note that Toundra Panthere is no longer available for purchase for an indefinite amount of time.

Complete list of new GTA Online discounts and more this week (February 23 – March 1)

Discounts & Gun Van#GTAOnline https://t.co/6l7iBiCw9x

35% off

  • Nightclub
  • Nightclub Renovations & Upgrades

25% off

  • Declasse Yosemite ($363,750)
  • BF Surfer Custom ($442,500 - $331,875)
  • Vapid FMJ ($1,312,500)
  • Declasse Tahoma Coupe ($1,125,000)
  • Lampadati Komoda ($1,275,000 - $956,250)
  • Emperor ETR1 ($363,750)

Gun Van weapons on discounts this week:

  • Knife
  • Baseball Bat
  • Nightstick
  • Up-n-Atomizer
  • Heavy Sniper
  • Widowmaker
  • Railgun

Rare New Rewards are still available this week

youtube-cover

Players can still participate in the newly released Street Dealers, G’s Cache, and Daily Stash House random events and unlock the following rare rewards:

  • Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket
  • Budonk-adonk! Tattoo
  • Painted Tiger mask
  • Camo Roses Slab Cap
  • Purple X-Ray Emissive mask
  • Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt
  • Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes
  • Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants

The above-mentioned rewards will be delivered to eligible players by March 10, 2023.

Players can still purchase the 50-car garage and build an amazing car collection this week. They can also stop Shop Robberies and earn quick cash and RP.

