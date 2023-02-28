GTA Online's new update patch notes revealed: Fixes major issues, security hacks, and more

GTA Online users can breathe a sigh of relief as Rockstar released a patch today to address its security, game stability, and performance issues.

According to famous GTA expert and insider Tez2, a new patch update has been released worldwide for Grand Theft Auto 5 users. The patch, available on all devices, is serialized with the build number as follows:

2845.0 for PC

2843.0 for PS4 & Xbox One

347.2 for PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MB



Build IDs

PC (1.0.2845.0)

PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)

PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)



Patch notes soon New #GTAV patch on consoles & PC.Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MBBuild IDsPC (1.0.2845.0)PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)Patch notes soon New #GTAV patch on consoles & PC.Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MBBuild IDsPC (1.0.2845.0)PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)Patch notes soon

As per the tweet, this new patch is larger than the previous security update released on February 1, 2023. The patch size is 400 MB or 1 GB, which addresses numerous performance, security, and stability issues in GTA Online.

Rockstar arrives with fixes: GTA Online players see improved gameplay and interaction following new patch update

Here are the complete patch notes for the latest update:

For all consoles and PC

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to modify the TM-02 Khanjali, RCV, and Chernobog in their facility

For all consoles

Implemented a new data protocol to improve the security of network sessions and messaging

General stability improvements

For next-gen consoles

Fixed an issue where car windows had missing reflections in some graphics modes

Fixed multiple crashes that occurred in Grand Theft Auto Online

For PC

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly notified that they need to complete the Prologue to play Grand Theft Auto Online

Fixed an issue that prevented some accounts from accessing Grand Theft Auto Online due to stats having been modified by a third party

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in some users being able to abuse text chat systems on PC

Tez2 @TezFunz2



support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577… twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MB



Build IDs

PC (1.0.2845.0)

PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)

PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)



Patch notes soon New #GTAV patch on consoles & PC.Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MBBuild IDsPC (1.0.2845.0)PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)Patch notes soon New #GTAV patch on consoles & PC.Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MBBuild IDsPC (1.0.2845.0)PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)Patch notes soon #GTAV Patch Notes #GTAV Patch Notessupport.rockstargames.com/articles/13577… twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… https://t.co/UxANiOboxb

Rockstar Support has addressed certain bugs and glitches inhabiting all game versions and creating bad experiences for players.

In support of the latest patch update, a Reddit user expressed relief that Rockstar finally fixed all the crashes, resulting in smooth gameplay.

The patch also fixed a major exploit where some players could not access GTA Online because their stats were being modified by a third party. This could have been chaotic and resulted in unsatisfied consumers.

The update is predominantly focused on improving users' online experience and interactivity. Messaging and notifications have also been updated to enhance gameplay.

Unfortunately, the update lacked any GTA Online content, disappointing many across Twitter and Reddit. But with fixes to major and minor glitches, bugs, and issues, Rockstar has put its community at ease.

Poll : 0 votes