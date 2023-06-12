5 fascinating revelations done by GTA 6 leaks so far

GTA 6 is one of the most intriguing topics in the gaming community, and the notorious September 2022 leaks only fueled the fire. Several data miners and leakers have revealed a slew of information about the upcoming game, increasing the community's excitement. While Rockstar Games has yet to comment on these leaked details, the majority of them came from reliable sources, which have persuaded the player base.

It should also be noted that several leaks have been debunked by the community over time. There are still many that have yet to be proven true or false. This article discusses five interesting GTA 6 leaks that surprised Grand Theft Auto fans.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 fascinating GTA 6 leaks that surprised the gaming community

1) Timbaland's involvement in the in-game music

SanInPlay @DjSan_ The American producer, composer, and rapper Timbaland is involved with Rockstar Games in the dev of GTA 6. The producer is not only responsible for curating music for the game's radio stations but also for producing exclusive tracks and sounds that will be used in GTA 6! #GTA6 The American producer, composer, and rapper Timbaland is involved with Rockstar Games in the dev of GTA 6. The producer is not only responsible for curating music for the game's radio stations but also for producing exclusive tracks and sounds that will be used in GTA 6! #GTA6 https://t.co/DvgTCv4h0n

On May 15, 2023, SanInPlay (Twitter/@DjSan_), a well-known insider, disclosed that Rockstar Games is collaborating with Timbaland, a renowned American record producer, songwriter, musician, record executive, and rapper, to produce music in GTA 6.

According to the source, Timbaland will create both in-game radio station music and exclusive tracks and sounds for the game.

SanInPlay also stated that the gaming studio has spent a lot of money to provide an enhanced experience in the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game. Timbaland will be responsible for most of the scores that will play during gameplay.

2) Water surfing will be a sport in the game

According to a leak by Aleix Venturas, Rockstar Games will incorporate water surfing as a sport and leisure activity in GTA 6. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company has invested in a new gaming technology and will integrate it in the upcoming title.

The game's water physics will also be improved to provide a more realistic experience. While the Grand Theft Auto franchise has many water-related events such as swimming, boating, and others, surfing will be one of the newest activities in GTA 6, unlocking more interesting ways to interact with the open world and enjoy the gameplay.

3) A billion-dollar budget

The gaming community was surprised to learn that Rockstar Games has spent over a billion dollars developing the next installment in the series. Given that the game is still in development, the estimated cost is expected to rise over time. Many insiders have also stated that the GTA 6 budget is between one billion to two billion dollars.

The latest title, Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, which was released in 2013, had an estimated production cost of $265 million. The 4x increase in production costs for the next game has certainly raised eyebrows.

4) Real-life Miami buildings

GTA6Videos @GTA6VlDEOS GTA 6

Take a close look at confirmed buildings in-game, the positioning is exact and can be found on Google Earth!

#GTA6 #gta6leaks GTA 6Take a close look at confirmed buildings in-game, the positioning is exact and can be found on Google Earth! 🔴GTA 6Take a close look at confirmed buildings in-game, the positioning is exact and can be found on Google Earth!#GTA6 #gta6leaks https://t.co/QFKX8HV0JU

On April 16, 2023, a Twitter user named GTA6Videos shared some Google Earth photos of Miami, Florida, comparing them to leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 videos. According to the user, the buildings in the leaked videos are nearly identical to real-life Miami buildings.

Several buildings, including Quantum on the Bay Condominium, Opera Tower, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, Marina Blue Condo, and many others, can be seen in the leaked footage. GTA 6 is expected to take place in Vice City, which is a parody of Florida, and the building comparison unofficially confirmed the rumor.

5) No dedicated online servers

Tez2’s comment about dedicated multiplayer servers (Image via Tez2)

On May 30, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a well-known Rockstar Games insider, disclosed that Take-Two Interactive has rejected the proposal for dedicated online servers, and GTA 6 Online will most likely use the same framework as Grand Theft Auto Online.

According to the insider, Take-Two Interactive cited the proposal as costly to operate dedicated servers on an annual basis, and it does not want to spend money on such technologies for a few special functions. However, the decision was made for the current multiplayer game, and the upcoming version may include a new framework.

