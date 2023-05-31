GTA 6 reportedly lacks dedicated online servers

GTA 6 multiplayer will reportedly give dedicated online servers a miss. Popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2) recently claimed that the American gaming studio and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, had rejected a proposal for a dedicated server. This has been one of the biggest player demands, especially after the Grand Theft Auto Online PC fiasco earlier this year.

Although neither company has officially confirmed the existence of a multiplayer mode in the upcoming game, leaks in September 2022 confirmed its development, and players are seeking an improved online experience from it.

GTA 6 multiplayer mode will reportedly have the same background structure as Grand Theft Auto Online

Tez2’s comment about dedicated servers in the upcoming game (Image via Tez2)

On May 30, 2023, Tez2 posted a comment on GTAForums claiming that Take-Two Interactive rejected a proposal for a dedicated server a few years ago. According to them, the company deemed it "cost-prohibitive" to operate dedicated servers annually. Although they did not specify which game the company made the decision for, many believe it was for Grand Theft Auto Online.

The insider also stated that some foul activities seen in GTA Online might reappear in the next untitled Grand Theft Auto multiplayer mode. However, the gaming studio has implemented several measures to deal with these violations, which could be applied to the upcoming game ahead of time.

Spider-Vice’s comment about dedicated servers (Image via Spider-Vice)

Another insider, Spider-Vice, stated that GTA 5 multiplayer mode operates on a hybrid P2P framework. Rockstar Games employs this model for player matching, transaction processing, and other purposes. When explaining the requirement for dedicated servers, they said:

“It (multiplayer game mode) doesn't need to be fully dedicated servers for everything as long as the right things are being controlled by servers.”

Readers should note that Tez2's information was not specifically about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, as it mentioned "a few years ago" as the time period. Accordingly, Spider-Vice has advised players not to take it as a confirmed report. Rockstar still has time to reconsider their decision and develop a safe multiplayer experience free of modders and hackers.

