How to make money from GTA 5 Stock Market in 2023: A beginner's guide

GTA 5 contains many real-life elements to the surprise of players, and the Stock Market is one of its most underrated features. Rockstar Games made an effort to include two working stock markets that are directly related to the events of the title. Interestingly, players can manipulate both the stock market and in-game missions to gain additional profits. Lester Crest also mentions stock market manipulation several times throughout the game.

However, GTA 5 does not provide a detailed explanation of when and where to invest or withdraw money. As a result, players frequently rely on outside sources to learn how the in-game Stock Market works.

This article provides a brief explanation of how players can make profits from the Grand Theft Auto 5 stock market in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

How to effectively use Lester's Assassination missions to make hefty profits from the Stock Market in GTA 5

The Stock Market is one of the best ways to make money in GTA 5 Story Mode. Rockstar Games introduced the Liberty City National (LCN) Exchange and BAWSAQ stock markets for players to explore. While the first is entirely story-driven, the second is community-driven and operates based on how other players affect the stocks.

To gain profits in the Story Mode, players should focus on the LCN Exchange, which contains listings for several in-game brands whose stock values change over time. While players can invest and withdraw money at any time, Lester Assassination Missions in GTA 5 is one of the best ways to earn money from it.

The series consists of five payphone hits missions that players must do for 100% completion of the game. While the first mission is necessary for the story to progress, the other four can be delayed and completed after the last story mission for maximum profit. Here is a list of missions and stocks that players must purchase before starting them:

The Hotel Assassination - Betta Pharmaceuticals (BET), Bilkinton Research (BIL) Multi-Target Assassination - Debonaire (DEB), Redwood (REC) The Vice Assassination - Fruit (FRT), Facade (FAC) The Bus Assassination - Vapid (VAP) stocks (after the mission) The Construction Assassination - GoldCoast (GCD)

These stocks can be purchased and sold by all three protagonists. Players must buy them as instructed and sell them after completing the mission when they see a profit. For maximum results, readers can refer to the GTA 5 Stock Market Guide for a comprehensive analysis of the buying and selling process.

Once invested, players should keep a close eye on the stock value. Rockstar Games designed the Stock Market mechanism to be similar to real life, and your investment can drown if you hold it for too long.

Therefore, this GTA 5 money-making method should be used with caution, as undoing the mistake can be a time-consuming process.

