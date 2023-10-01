When should players expect a GTA 6 announcement: 2023, 2024, or 2025?

The excitement surrounding Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto title, GTA 6, has greatly increased after September 2022's leaks. The studio still hasn't revealed anything about its upcoming game thus far. However, its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, seemingly hinted at its possible release window not too long ago. However, if what T2 said is correct, the next chapter in Rockstar's open-world series could still be at least a year and a half away.

While that is certainly quite a lengthy wait, fans might be on the cusp of an official announcement if recent rumors are to be believed. With that said, let's take a look at when players should expect a GTA 6 announcement.

Analyzing whether players should expect a GTA 6 announcement in 2023, 2024, or 2025

Take-Two Interactive expects to generate eight billion dollars in Net Bookings in Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). Many are correlating this with the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in that period since it has the best chance of producing massive revenue compared to all titles linked with this company.

FY25 should commence by mid-2024 and last through the initial few months of 2025. If the next Grand Theft Auto is to be released in this window, Rockstar Games should start promoting it sometime before the end of 2023. Interestingly, recent speculations suggest that an official GTA 6 announcement could happen in October 2023.

The basis for this notion is Rockstar's latest tweet about a free GTA Online T-shirt, which allegedly hints at the next title. The Vinewood sign forming the Roman numeral six (VI) in the background was what got fans excited initially.

They then went on to analyze the moon in the image. This led them to theorize that the game's announcement might take place in October 2023's first week. This may seem like a stretch to some. However, oddly enough, isn't completely out of Rockstar's character.

Chris Marxx, a self-proclaimed industry insider, also claimed that GTA 6 could be revealed this month. However, he believed the announcement date for this title would be October 26. The validity of Marxx's claims remains to be seen, but his X (formerly Twitter) account — from which the statements were made — has been deactivated since.

Rumors and fan theories aside, Rockstar does have a history of revealing new titles in October. The gaming studio's last two original releases, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Red Redemption 2 were both announced in that month two years prior to their release dates.

If a more reliable industry insider (Tez2) is to be believed, Take-Two and Rockstar Games are allegedly not in a position to delay Grand Theft Auto 6 beyond 2025's first half. Hence, the game could be announced officially in October 2023 or at least by the end of this year. However, this is only if its release window is actually FY25.

