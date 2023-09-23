Rockstar Games continues to maintain silence on its next release, GTA 6. Many had hoped that it would be revealed officially on Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary. Unfortunately, the date came and went by without anything significant happening. Hence, whatever we know about the next chapter in the series stems mostly from last year's 90+ gameplay footage leak. That said, things seen in it are subject to change as the game is still under development.

There have also been other minor leaks over the years, which provided some very interesting insights into the game. As we wait for Rockstar's official announcement, let's take a look at the top 10 GTA 6 leaks of all time.

Note: This listicle is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

Multiple protagonists and 9 other top GTA 6 leaks of all time

10) Project Americas

Project Americas is one of the earliest GTA 6 leaks, according to which the game could be set in fictional Florida and some parts of South America. Additionally, the leak alleged that its story could be inspired by Netflix's Narcos and jump through multiple decades. That said, these elements might have been scrapped following the game's reported soft reboot a few years back.

9) Wildlife

Wildlife was sparsely featured in Grand Theft Auto 5. Rockstar built upon that in Red Dead Redemption 2, implementing an extremely realistic ecosystem, and it looks like the trend could be continued in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well, after what was seen in September 2022's development footage leak.

8) Location

Expand Tweet

Location is one of the most important aspects of any Grand Theft Auto game. It is instrumental to the story, mission design, and overall gameplay. While Project Americas initially suggested a Florida-based map, last year's leaks gave more hints about it being set in Vice City, Rockstar's iteration of Miami.

7) Map

September 2022's leaked footage gave a good idea of the game's features and setting, but the size and shape of its map are still unknown. An alleged GTA 6 map was making rounds on the internet earlier this year, but it was quickly taken down, which could be an indication of its authenticity.

6) Old locations might return

Although the alleged map itself is quite interesting, among the locations seen on it were those that have also appeared in 2002's classic Vice City map. These include Little Haiti, Leaf Links, Ocean Beach, and more. If they actually return in the next game, long-term fans will certainly be delighted.

5) Voice note leak

A voice note, allegedly from Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, got leaked online a few weeks ago. The voice in the leaked audio talked about a GTA 6 announcement in October 2023 and its release in October 2024. Many believe it was AI-generated, whereas others wonder if it was real since it got taken down.

4) Multiple protagonists

Grand Theft Auto 5 debuted the concept of multiple playable protagonists. Many reputed insiders had been suggesting two protagonists for its sequel, and that was finally seen in September 2022's leaked footage. The leaks showcased male and female protagonists, reportedly named Jason and Lucia, respectively.

3) Seamless character switching

Switching between protagonists in GTA 5's story mode was quite slow originally. The time eventually got reduced as the game was ported to advanced consoles. However, the leaked gameplay footage suggests that character switching might be seamless in the next Grand Theft Auto.

2) Improved police AI

Expand Tweet

Since Grand Theft Auto games are played from a criminal's perspective, the way cops behave in them determines the challenge. The police are too aggressive in the current game, which most players dislike. Interestingly, the development footage leaks suggest a complete police AI overhaul in the upcoming title.

1) Accessible interiors

Expand Tweet

An increase in the number of accessible interiors is something players have been demanding for a very long time. While GTA 5 has even fewer interiors than some of the older games, GTA 6 might feature the most in the entire series, as suggested by the debug code seen in the leaked footage. If true, this will elevate the overall gameplay and greatly help with immersion.

Poll : Were you able to see the GTA 6 leaked videos before they got taken down? Yes No 0 votes