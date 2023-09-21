List of all GTA 5 10th Anniversary free rewards available to claim this week (September 21 - 27)

Rockstar Games celebrated GTA 5's 10th Anniversary last week in Grand Theft Auto Online by rewarding free protagonist-themed outfits, weapon tints, and more. These rewards are interestingly still up for grabs as part of the new weekly update that kicked off a couple of hours ago. Once you log into the game's online mode, these items will be unlocked automatically.

Needless to say, you won't get the free apparel and weapon tints again if you have claimed them already. However, the free ammunition, body armor, and snacks refill can be obtained for a second time this week.

With that said, here is a list of all GTA 5 10th Anniversary free rewards available to claim through September 27, 2023.

Protagonist-themed outfits and other GTA 5 10th Anniversary free rewards available to claim this week (September 21 - 27, 2023)

Log in to claim free protagonist-themed outfits (Image via Twitter/TezFunz2)

Here are all the GTA 5 10th Anniversary free rewards available to claim through September 27, 2023:

The Retired Criminal - Outfit based on Michael De Santa.

- Outfit based on Michael De Santa. The Homie - Outfit based on Franklin Clinton.

- Outfit based on Franklin Clinton. The Groupie - Outfit based on Trevor Phillips.

- Outfit based on Trevor Phillips. Suede Bucks Finish - Weapon tint based on Michael De Santa for the Carbine Rifle.

- Weapon tint based on Michael De Santa for the Carbine Rifle. Employee of the Month Finish - Weapon tint based on Franklin Clinton for the Micro SMG.

- Weapon tint based on Franklin Clinton for the Micro SMG. Uncle T Finish - Weapon tint based on Trevor Phillips for the RPG.

- Weapon tint based on Trevor Phillips for the RPG. Oktoberfest Alpine Hat - A Green fedora unrelated to any in-game characters.

These items were added with the previous GTA Online weekly update but are still available this week. They will be unlocked as soon as you log into a Public or Invite Only session.

Expand Tweet

In addition, you once again get all of your weapons, body armor, and snacks completely refilled for free by just logging into Grand Theft Auto Online. Interestingly, this free refill rewards 10 body armor of each type, but you can usually only stock a maximum of 10 collectively.

How to access these free rewards?

The outfits based on Michael, Trevor, and Franklin will be listed under "GTA V Anniversary" in the Outfits catalog. This catalog can be accessed in your apartment's wardrobe or at the counter of apparel stores like Binco, Suburban, or Ponsonbys.

Similarly, you can apply the free weapon tints offered by Rockstar Games at any Ammu-Nation store or the Gun Van if the tint's corresponding weapon is available in it. The free ammunition, body armor, and snack refills get credited automatically once you join either a Public or Invite Only session.

While these items are a decent way of commemorating Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary, most fans were very disappointed. Some were expecting a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, but Rockstar continued to maintain silence on it.

Poll : Did you expect more from GTA 5's 10th Anniversary celebrations? Yes No 0 votes