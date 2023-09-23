GTA 6, Shawn Fonteno, and Ned Luke: Everything that happened so far

Rockstar Games is yet to provide any official details about its upcoming title, GTA 6. The latest game in the series, Grand Theft Auto 5, just celebrated its 10th anniversary, but there is still no concrete answer about when its sequel could come out. Interestingly, two of its lead voice actors, Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno, have recently been linked to the next game in the series.

While the former urged fans to patiently wait for Rockstar's upcoming release, the latter appeared in a cryptic video that seemingly hinted at the game's announcement. For those out of the loop, here is everything that happened with Shawn Fonteno, Ned Luke, and GTA 6 so far.

Everything that has happened involving GTA 6, Shawn Fonteno, and Ned Luke so far

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the first entry in the series to feature three playable protagonists. Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke voiced two of them, Franklin Clinton and Michael De Santa, respectively.

The duo has been very active in the title's community since its launch, consistently interacting with fans via social media. Although they have never explicitly talked about being involved or knowing anything about Grand Theft Auto 6, Ned Luke did ask fans to be patient and reassured them that the game was going to be worth the wait.

The voice actor made these comments in a recent TikTok video, in which he was primarily commemorating GTA 5's 10th anniversary. In fact, this was the second time in just a couple of weeks that Ned made similar comments about Rockstar Games' upcoming release.

He also appeared to be confident that Grand Theft Auto 6 would surpass its prequel's record launch day sales when he replied to an X (formerly Twitter) post just a few days ago.

Expand Tweet

It's hard to say if he actually knows anything about GTA 6 or is just being optimistic. Either way, his advice about being patient rings true, as Rockstar will showcase the game only when it's ready.

However, recent incidents seemingly hint towards a possible GTA 6 announcement in the near future. Franklin's voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, appeared in a cryptic video on September 15, 2023, with Bryan Zampella, who is allegedly the voice actor of one of GTA 6's protagonists.

Expand Tweet

The video was uploaded on Bryan's YouTube channel, Blast Crew, and concluded with the pair talking about the undisclosed content of a briefcase, which was the most powerful and dangerous thing they had ever encountered.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Ned Luke left a comment under the video on Instagram, which strengthened the rumors about it being linked to the next Grand Theft Auto.

Franklin and Michael are two beloved characters from the series. Even their voice actors have developed a good rapport with fans through constant interactions via social media. It will be interesting to see if they are somehow involved in the highly anticipated sequel, but all of that will remain unconfirmed until the game releases.

