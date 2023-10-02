What to expect from the leaked GTA Online Halloween Event 2023

The Halloween Event is one of the most anticipated updates in GTA Online, and this year’s event details were already leaked by data miners in June 2023. However, Rockstar Games is expected to bring more hidden surprises, especially after the massive success of last year’s Halloween update. While the gaming studio has yet to reveal the event dates, players expect a month-long celebration similar to 2022.

Officials from Rockstar Games also hinted at an exciting Halloween celebration in 2023. This article briefly explains what changes will be added to GTA Online as part of the Halloween 2023 event.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Things that were leaked from the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event

Expand Tweet

The leaks for the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event started to come out immediately after the release of the Summer 2023 DLC. floorball, a popular data miner, disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that Rockstar Games would add some possessed animals in the multiplayer version of the game.

It is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto Online does not have any animals on the map. However, the Halloween event will add some spooky animals for a limited time that players can interact with. Some of the leaked animals are boars, coyotes, deer, cougars, and pugs.

Expand Tweet

Another data miner named WildBrick142 reported that Rockstar would add ghosts in various locations that players must find and photograph. It is a collectible event that will offer unique rewards and also includes Easter eggs.

Expand Tweet

While apparel such as spooky masks, hats, and clothes are a common anticipation, GTA Online will also reportedly add limited-time decorations to make the open world even more scary. You’ll be able to spot items such as coffins, tombstones, pumpkin racks, and many others at random locations.

Players are also expecting the release of the Albany Brigham muscle car in GTA Online. Interestingly, it is the only vehicle left to be released from the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC line-up.

Leaks disclosed that one of the Halloween events had a special livery reward for the car. Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, players are anticipating both items during the Halloween celebrations.

While these items and events were leaked by independent data miners, Scott Butchard, Rockstar North's design director, once teased the playerbase with the following statement:

“We take inspiration from comments on forums or videos and screenshots players have taken of things they’ve done in-game… There’s a fun example of this that’s coming for this year’s Halloween event that makes me laugh every time…”

This has fans excited to see what Rockstar Games brings to the game after the GTA Online 10th anniversary week. Needless to say, many are also anticipating an official announcement about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game during the period.

Poll : Are you excited for the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event? Yes No 0 votes