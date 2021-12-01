GTA leaks: What’s new with upcoming updates and games?

Leaks are an excellent way for players to discover new things about their favorite games, and the GTA series has a few of note.

GTA 6 is the main game players want to see leaked information about, but unfortunately, there aren’t too many credible ones. Still, there are a few leaks that fans might be curious to learn about while also talking about how easily faked some of them can be.

There are also other GTA games to mention when it comes to the latest discoveries. For example, the next major GTA Online update has had some information leaked already.

As far as GTA Trilogy content goes, there are some leaked files, but it’s more about the source code that Rockstar Games didn’t want fans to see.

Looking at various GTA leaks for upcoming updates and games

Tez2 @TezFunz2



The codename suggests the return of more Tuner-alike Contracts. Since Dr.Dre is involved, the legit business, Rockstar hinted at, is likely music-centered and expandable with new Contracts. #GTAOnline next update is codenamed Fixers, as per sources.

The above tweet comes from a highly credible leaker, and it merely states what the next GTA Online update name will be. Supposedly, it will be known as Fixers, with the rest of the tweet bordering on speculation on past leaks.

For example, Dr. Dre has been leaked to be involved in the upcoming GTA Online update, although few details have been released.

According to some old Instagram posts, content involving Dr. Dre was supposed to come out in December. GTA Online tends to have two major content updates a year, and the last update was in July (Los Santos Tuners).

Thus, it’s probable that the second update could come out in December. It’s worth noting that updates can always be pushed back, especially if Rockstar is investing more time and effort into the GTA Trilogy.

An update primarily centered on music and involving something similar to Contracts is all players have to work off of, but more leaks can arrive in the future.

GTA 6 leaks

An example of a fake leak (Image via 4chan)

Fake GTA 6 leaks are a dime a dozen. Despite what is seen in the above picture, it’s past November 23, 2021, and there is no news on GTA 6 whatsoever. Many of these fake leaks follow a similar format of somebody claiming to be an insider on 4chan before posting nothing but text.

4chan has had some valid text leaks in the past for other games, but there is little to suggest that GTA 6 will be coming out anytime soon. The most important thing to remember is that it’s too early for massive GTA 6 leaks to prop up.

Instead, these types of leaks are based on insider knowledge with no direct proof. Take the following video, for example. The leaker is credible, but there is no guarantee that it’s 100% accurate until players get more information.

One of the most popular GTA 6 leaks comes from somebody named Tom Henderson, who has leaked accurate information for the Battlefield series. He states that GTA 6 will take place in a modern setting.

There are even other leaks referencing an ever-changing map similar to Fortnite and how it will have multiple protagonists. One of the protagonists is supposedly a woman, which is the first time a single-player GTA title had one since GTA 2’s Game Boy Color port.

GTA Trilogy leaks

Vadim M. @NationalPepper lol. Here is another confirmation that we are playing highly modified mobile ports. There is still this widget left in the code, which asks you to choose touch controls. lol. Here is another confirmation that we are playing highly modified mobile ports. There is still this widget left in the code, which asks you to choose touch controls. https://t.co/DNelvQ1lKY

GTA Trilogy leaks are different from GTA Online and GTA 6 in that they aren’t about new content. Rather, they’re about old data that fans were most likely not meant to see.

For example, the above tweet references how the GTA Trilogy is merely a collection of “highly modified mobile ports”. It’s leftover data from Grove Street Games’ old mobile port, and it isn’t indicative of anything new.

Vadim M. @NationalPepper



Also, they added this new note explaining these two T-Shirt price changes during the walkthrough using reddit as the source of the information.

The game’s source code was leaked, and it includes several interesting developer comments. The above post references a Reddit post explaining why OG Loc and Madd Dogg’s clothes have two different prices.

The comments provide some fascinating insight into the game’s development.

Vadim M. @NationalPepper



Sources:

truck.sc

Sadly, they didn't explain every single new bugfix, but apparently the testers they mentioned in these new notes were from Rockstar. Sources: truck.sc strap4.sc

These programmer notes can be amusing to read, though, such as:

“stupid exception, if the trailer is flipped and the cab isn’t.. the testers care .. I GUESS”

There’s too much to cover in one short article, but it also proves that some Rockstar studios did playtest the game.

