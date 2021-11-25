GTA leaker states Rockstar Games is putting more resources into GTA Trilogy

A well-respected leaker recently heard that Rockstar Games will allocate "more resources and devs" toward the GTA Trilogy.

Most gamers should be aware that the recent GTA Trilogy was heavily panned and met with severe backlash. It was unplayable on PC for approximately a day, several players got their refunds, and its overall reviews have been mediocre at best. It's a far cry from the legacy the original three games had.

Hence, it may surprise some gamers that Rockstar is apparently putting more resources into making the GTA Trilogy better than what it currently is. It may even result in GTA Online and Red Dead Online updates being pushed back.

Well-reputed GTA leaker hears from sources that Rockstar Games will put more effort into the GTA Trilogy

There's a fair chance, release windows for GTAO & RDO updates might be pushed a bit further back than the usual timing. Hearing from sources, Rockstar is allocating more resources and devs to assist with GTA Trilogy post-launch development (patches, fixes ...etc).There's a fair chance, release windows for GTAO & RDO updates might be pushed a bit further back than the usual timing.

The above Tweet is the original leak. The possibility of GTA Online and Red Dead Online updates being pushed back isn't guaranteed, as Tez2 merely states that there is "a fair chance" of it happening. Still, the bulk of the Tweet that might interest readers is that Rockstar Games is going to put more resources and developers to help improve the GTA Trilogy.

It lines up with what Rockstar Games recently said in their Newswire:

"We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be."

Rockstar Games has several high-class studios under their umbrella, so any assistance toward Grove Street Games will be good in the long term. At the very least, the GTA Trilogy has the potential to become a stable game in the future.

What can Rockstar Games fix about the GTA Trilogy?

The infamous invisible bridge is one thing that should be fixed (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is currently one patch for the GTA Trilogy that fixes some issues. According to the patch notes, it's primarily about bugs. Hence, fans can expect some more improvements in this field regarding the GTA Trilogy's future.

More stable frame rates and fewer crashes would go a long way in making the GTA Trilogy less frustrating to play. Still, it remains to be seen if Rockstar Games would be willing to add more features to make the GTA Trilogy feel more worthwhile to play over modded versions of the original games.

It's unknown how many updates Rockstar Games has planned for the GTA Trilogy post-launch, but its reputation is still in the mud presently.

Are GTA Online and Red Dead Online updates being delayed?

Fans of Red Dead Online could end up being affected by the GTA Trilogy's terrible launch (Image via Rockstar Games)

Assuming the "fair chance" of GTA Online and Red Dead Online updates being delayed happens, then fans can only be patient. It wouldn't be unheard of if some of Rockstar Games' GTA Online and Red Dead Online developers had to prioritize fixing the GTA Trilogy.

That would mean those games might be pushed back a bit in their schedule. It's worth noting that Tez2 only said it was a "fair chance" and not something that is 100% going to happen.

There is plenty to fix in the GTA Trilogy as it stands now, especially if Rockstar Games genuinely wants to improve its quality to its old standards.

Edited by R. Elahi

