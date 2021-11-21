Is the recent GTA Trilogy update a sign of good things to come?

Rockstar Games promises to update the GTA Trilogy several times until it reaches the quality that the games deserve.

Whether it's just corporate-speak or not, is irrelevant; the point is that the GTA Trilogy did get some genuinely helpful fixes in the recent update. Assuming it gets more fixes in the long run, it will put the game in a much better position than before. The only question is, "how good can the new GTA Trilogy become?"

As of right now, the GTA Trilogy isn't a suitable replacement for the old original games. Thankfully, Rockstar Games is bringing them back to their own store for fans who prefer those games over the new ones.

The recent GTA Trilogy update fixes a few problems, but there is still a long way to go

All three games still need to be improved upon (Image via Rockstar Games)

The recent update showcases dozens of fixes for the GTA Trilogy. Some of them include all three games as a whole, whereas others focus on a specific problem. This update didn't fix every single issue, but that would be an unrealistic expectation.

Rockstar Games recently stated that:

"With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be."

This update is only the first of a batch; it hasn't yet reached the quality that the games "deserve to be," but it's a noticeable improvement all the same.

What should fans expect to be fixed in future updates?

Ethan Diehl @EthanDiehl03

@RockstarSupport @RockstarGames #GrandTheftAutoViceCity #GrandTheftAutoTheDefinitiveEdition #RockstarGames GTA Vice City on PC I can't be the only one who can't complete Phil Cassidy's missions because the crates won't break in Gun Runner Mission GTA Vice City on PC I can't be the only one who can't complete Phil Cassidy's missions because the crates won't break in Gun Runner Mission @RockstarSupport @RockstarGames #GrandTheftAutoViceCity #GrandTheftAutoTheDefinitiveEdition #RockstarGames https://t.co/vRyFTElf0D

According to Rockstar Games' recent patch notes, all they did was fix several issues. Hence, fans shouldn't expect complete character overhauls to make the games look like a modern AAA experience. Certain elements, like the game's art direction, are likely to stay.

Likewise, it's unlikely for some fan-favorite songs to return after being cut. Instead, fans can expect more bug fixes so the game runs smoothly and won't be prone to the GTA Trilogy's numerous glitches.

The above Tweet showcases an infamous problem that has been ridiculed for a while now. The recent update didn't fix the invisible bridge, but it's a likely candidate for a future fix. Funny enough, Rockstar Games said that they fixed it:

"Fixed an issue where a bridge in Flint County is invisible"

When will the GTA Trilogy get more updates?

There should still be more updates on the horizon (Image via Rockstar Games)

The last update came out recently, and it was available for PS5 owners first. Future GTA Trilogy updates will likely follow a similar pattern, where PS5 players get it early, just like they got to play the game earlier than other systems.

Rockstar Games did not provide a roadmap or any other valuable information on when fans can expect more updates for the GTA Trilogy. Once the second update comes out, it will be easier to see if there is a pattern to when more fixes will arrive for the GTA Trilogy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's also unknown when Rockstar Games will find the GTA Trilogy to be in an acceptable state and stop updating it. One can only hope that the game becomes a suitable replacement for the original three titles, rather than become a source of online mockery.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

LIVE POLL Q. Are you satisfied with the GTA Trilogy as it currently is? Yes No 0 votes so far