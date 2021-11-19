GTA 6 leaks: Picture found in GTA Trilogy could be a secret teaser

There's yet to be anything heard about GTA 6 from Rockstar, but fans are constantly on the lookout for hidden signs. The latest alleged teaser comes from the recently released remaster of GTA San Andreas, where a particular photograph is said to be hinting at the upcoming game.

Since nothing has been confirmed or denied as of now, fans are advised to take the 'leak' with a grain of salt.

Supposed GTA 6 teaser discovered in a photograph from the remastered GTA Trilogy

Weazelintel @weazelintel



Credit: ArthurZussman, mussefar03, mrcharhead This picture can be found in the #GTATrilogy and could be the first screenshot of #GTA6 . It looks like a house in Florida which also fits together with previous leaks.Credit: ArthurZussman, mussefar03, mrcharhead This picture can be found in the #GTATrilogy and could be the first screenshot of #GTA6. It looks like a house in Florida which also fits together with previous leaks.Credit: ArthurZussman, mussefar03, mrcharhead https://t.co/RobDGsEewl

The photograph seen here was first observed in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas, although it could be a shared asset between all three games. It depicts a house that looks very typical of the suburban homes found in Miami.

Since Vice City is the Rockstar Universe's version of Miami, and GTA Vice City lacks such a structure, players have deduced that it is a reference to GTA 6.

This might seem far-fetched to most fans, but there are many reasons to support this theory. Especially, considering the community has believed that the next installment will go back to Vice City, for a while now.

The Lil' Probe Inn is a famous location in San Andreas where there are several references to UFO sightings. A portion of the wall is covered with photographs of such sightings across various locations. In the Definitive Edition game, some of these pictures have been updated with new ones.

Estoy comiendo cemento @Pollofrito69420 @morsmutual_ the first two are Guarma, the third one is Los Santos in GTA V, and the las one I don’t recognize it, but it has good graphics, and looks modern, not like in gta vice city, san andreas, and 3, I really dont want to say gTa 6, but it does look better than gta v @morsmutual_ the first two are Guarma, the third one is Los Santos in GTA V, and the las one I don’t recognize it, but it has good graphics, and looks modern, not like in gta vice city, san andreas, and 3, I really dont want to say gTa 6, but it does look better than gta v https://t.co/YftN0AA7dK

As the above tweet points out, a few of these pictures depict locations and buildings from other Rockstar Games titles. There are two pictures that depict Guarma from Red Dead Redemption 2, one portrays Los Santos from GTA 5, and another that looks a lot like Florida. This last picture is what has piqued the curiosity of gamers.

Anthony A. @AnthonyATruther @Pollofrito69420 @morsmutual_ Lol it’s a modern setting with clouds that look as good if not better than the volumetric looking clouds found in RDR2. It’s defo GTA VI. These sneaky flees. @Pollofrito69420 @morsmutual_ Lol it’s a modern setting with clouds that look as good if not better than the volumetric looking clouds found in RDR2. It’s defo GTA VI. These sneaky flees.

Some believe wholeheartedly that this is indeed a teaser for Grand Theft Auto 6. In fact, it would definitely not be unusual if it was proved to be so. Rockstar has often hidden such messages and teasers in their games before. This particular picture stands out because it possibly depicts a real location, if not the upcoming game.

Besides, the house clearly looks like one that can be found in Florida. By now, it has been affirmed by most leakers that the next game will take place in Vice City. If this were to be true, Rockstar would no doubt make a map including the city and its surrounding regions, all of which would be inspired by Florida.

krustyy @gtakrustyy #hint Just found some interesting stuff inside the #GTATrilogy files,is this a hint at how the next gta protagonist will look? 😱😱 #gta6 Just found some interesting stuff inside the #GTATrilogy files,is this a hint at how the next gta protagonist will look? 😱😱 #gta6 #hint https://t.co/wyAIrq2C6D

As expected, some fans are also taking a dig at those who continue to 'find' Grand Theft Auto 6 hints everywhere. After all, this could just be a simple picture and nothing else.

