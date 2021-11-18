The GTA Trilogy: A treasure trove of glitches

It's no secret that the GTA Trilogy has numerous glitches in minor and significant proportions.

Many fans were disappointed with the game's launch, although plenty of them are having fun pointing out its numerous flaws. One of those flaws is the sheer number of glitches in the game, with many players posting about it on social media.

Gamers are constantly discovering new glitches in this collection of legendary titles. Hence, it's worth looking at some of the GTA Trilogy's notable glitches in both video and image formats.

Diving into some of the GTA Trilogy's numerous glitches

The Nintendo Switch version of the GTA Trilogy is notoriously bad as far as performance goes. Unsurprisingly, it's also home to numerous glitches that didn't exist in the original versions of the three games.

The above Reddit post is a notable example, as it features CJ driving through a street with the wrong texture. Everything seems to come from a bootleg game or some fake creepypasta, but it's a genuine problem in the GTA Trilogy.

However, not all glitches are graphical.

This bizarre invisible tornado glitch is hilarious, but it doesn't make any sense to people who've played the original GTA San Andreas. The first three seconds are normal, but the car starts spinning at blazingly fast speeds through the air.

It's hard to figure out what even causes this absurd glitch. The whole gang dying at the end was pretty funny and the Redditor took it in good stride.

Plenty of videos showcasing these GTA Trilogy glitches

There are numerous compilations on YouTube with hundreds of thousands of views. The above video is merely a single example. Some "glitches" have been carried over from the original games, but the GTA Trilogy has also introduced new ones.

These YouTube videos can feel like a rabbit hole, as the player can easily spend hours looking at all of these glitches. Practically everything about the GTA Trilogy is being dissected online. This does not include bugs that have been discovered thus far.

The ones that most players are memeing about online are the ones related to character models. For example, Ryder has numerous bugs where his character model looks deformed unnaturally.

An example of Ryder's model looking rather strange (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some of these graphical glitches only make controversial character models even more prone to mockery than they would otherwise be. Even fans who would defend the game's art direction might poke fun at the GTA Trilogy's numerous character-related glitches.

One of the most notorious GTA Trilogy bugs is the invisible bridge near Back O' Beyond and Whetstone. Fans have ridiculed Grove Street Games for this glitch, as it's not hard to miss when playing through the game normally.

The above Reddit post is the most upvoted one in r/GTA in all its history. It's not surprising, either, to see CJ smile and statically look at the camera is unnerving. This is an example of a glitch that wasn't present in the original game.

This glitch is not solely exclusive to quadbikes, either. Something similar happens when the player flies a Hydra. It's worth noting that this glitch occurs if the player uses one of the few camera angles available to them.

As far as glitches go, this is one that fans would love to keep.

More funny glitches in the GTA Trilogy

The GTA Trilogy is a broken mess, but some players are having fun exploiting its numerous glitches. The way that some of these glitches work is so odd that some players find it hard to believe that it's real.

Funnily enough, the above glitch did exist in the original version of GTA 3. It's yet another example of how the GTA Trilogy is too faithful to the original three games.

Some of the new glitches are related to some of the new changes. For example, characters don't have blocky hands anymore. In the above example, Cesar's fingers look deformed.

Considering how early this mission is, one must wonder how much playtesting with the GTA Trilogy's development.

Not all glitch compilations are lengthy. Sometimes, the short videos can make a player laugh at the ridiculousness that the GTA Trilogy offers. Mors Mutual Insurance is a meme channel, so naturally, they made a video documenting some of the GTA Trilogy's glitches.

Not all glitches are funny

The PC version of the GTA Trilogy has an unfortunate glitch that renders one of Phil Cassidy's missions impossible. The mission is Gun Runner in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and the glitch is that the player can't pick up the crates.

As the thumbnail suggests, Tommy Vercetti merely passes through the object. It's vital to collect several of these items to pass the mission. Players can always resort to mods, but it's still a game-breaking glitch that many fans hope will be patched out in the future.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

