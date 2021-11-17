Ranking the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition games on the basis of graphics

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is here, and players are especially excited to witness the improved graphics firsthand. Besides this aspect, there are no other significant upgrades from the originals. Rockstar also didn't implement a ragdoll system that most players had been expecting.

In terms of visuals, all three games in the remastered trilogy look better than their original releases. They have been remade in the Unreal engine, with graphics that are more appropriate for modern hardware. However, several players have noted that the graphical quality in the trilogy is not consistent. They pointed out that one game looks better than the other.

This article determines the best-looking GTA Definitive Edition game by ranking their graphical quality.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: All three games ranked according to graphical quality

3) GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition

Most players agree on the fact that the Definitive Edition of San Andreas is the most unfinished game in the remastered trilogy. While the game does provide some beautiful scenes, there are many red flags to consider.

All character models for the new games have been criticized for their rather unusual appearance, but GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition takes the cake. Denise, CJ's first girlfriend, and the Vagos gang members have been the targets of derision for most fans. The lack of fog in the game also appears strange in several aspects.

Some observant fans have discovered that most of the textures in the game were simply upscaled with AI, and not recreated. This resulted in the oddities of the characters and several other inconsistencies that make no sense.

2) GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition

The Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City looks quite impressive when players experience the game for the first time. However, the same issue with the form of character models arises here as well. Some appear more odd than those of San Andreas, including Ken Rosenberg, Lance, Candy Suxxx and the Love Fist members. Tommy himself does not seem to resemble his original look. All in all, however, the game looks much better thanks to some of the visual upgrades.

The palm trees are much more lifelike, and the neons are much more vibrant and realistic. The lack of fog doesn't affect the visuals as much either, owing to its smaller map. Hence, the game's graphical quality is somewhat better than that of GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition.

1) GTA 3: Definitive Edition

The original version of GTA 3 was technically the least impressive game in the 3D Universe in terms of its visuals. This is because it was the first game in the series, and gamers enjoyed it primarily for its gameplay. Hence, it is only natural for the Definitive Edition game to look more impressive than the rest.

However, most players believe that the developers did a better job with GTA 3 than the other games. They must have spent more time polishing it, and this is evident in how splendid the lighting and reflection effects are.

The characters appear more familiar than those in the other two games, although their cartoony style has garnered a mixed reception. In terms of overall graphical quality and consistency, GTA 3: Definitive Edition has presented a more visually appealing remaster.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

