5 funniest GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition character models

The Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy hasn't been well-received by fans and there are a variety of reasons behind it. The games are nearly unplayable because of how buggy they are. The atrocious character models are the final nail in the coffin.

It's clear that the development of the games were rushed and the GTA Trilogy in its current state is an unfinished mess. Most of the characters look much worse than they were in the original games. Also, some of them tend to glitch out frequently.

It's not that the art style that Rockstar went for is terrible, but the lack of effort shown in the character models.

Most hilarious character models in GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy

5) Ken Rosenberg in GTA Vice City DE

Ken Rosenberg is an excellent example of how the Definitive Edition has dumbed down character models. In the original game, he was based on Sean Penn's character from Carlito's Way.

In the new game, Ken looks like a child or a character from The Sims. His curly hair and facial detailings are absent.

4) Asuka Kasen in GTA 3 DE

Asuka Kasen in GTA 3 DE (Image via @BikerBandicoot, Twitter)

At first glance, players may believe nothing wrong with Asuka in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. However, just looking at her for a second longer would make them realize what's wrong. In her remastered appearance, Asuka is now cross-eyed.

3) Love Fist members in GTA Vice City DE

Their faces are barely recognizable now (Images via @DeekeTweak, Twitter)

The Love Fist members are now the stuff of nightmares for GTA Vice City players. Pictured above are Dick and Jezz Torrent, respectively. While Dick barely resembles a human being, Jezz seems to have applied a bit too much makeup.

2) Ryder in GTA San Andreas DE

Does Ryder have the arms of a skinwalker? (Image via @indeimaus, Twitter)

Grove Street Games didn't ruin Ryder's face in the Definitive Edition of San Andreas. He is one of the better quality character models in the game. However, several players have discovered that his character model is extremely glitchy.

As a result, he becomes one of the hilarious characters in the game. He often becomes abnormally deformed during missions, as seen in the above picture.

1) Denise in GTA San Andreas DE

Denise looks like she could be CJ's grandma (Image via Cruysberghs, Reddit)

Denise is another hilarious character who proves just how unfinished the Definitive Edition Trilogy is. Her face has been compared to that of an older woman and Yoda from Star Wars.

She has been dumbed down and altered, as she doesn't have the characteristic scarf from the original game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen