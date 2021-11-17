Why did Big Smoke betray CJ in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

Big Smoke's betrayal of CJ is one of the more shocking ones in GTA San Andreas, let alone the series.

Some players were caught off guard the first time it happened. Big Smoke seemed like the only friend CJ really had in the Grove Street Families. Sweet and Ryder were abrasive, yet Big Smoke was always chilled out. His betrayal came out of nowhere.

Of course, careful players noticed the seeds were already planted. Big Smoke's betrayal of CJ goes back even before the main story. There are several reasons why he decided to cut his losses with the Grove Street Families. All Big Smoke ever wanted in life was fame and recognition.

Why was CJ betrayed by Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas players will likely remember all the good times they had with Big Smoke, such as his infamous order. His betrayal is the biggest turning point in the entire game. Big Smoke really was a wolf in sheep's clothing as he sold out his friends just so he could maintain his position.

Big Smoke wanted money and power

When CJ takes care of Big Smoke in the final mission, the former asks the latter why he did what he did. Before he succumbed to his injuries, Big Smoke admitted to CJ that he got addicted:

"I got caught up in the money, the power..."

In the end, Big Smoke only really cared for himself. He was corrupted by the concept of power. Historical context is also very important when discussing Big Smoke. Rival gangs gave him the opportunity to make a bigger name for himself.

Prior to the events of GTA San Andreas, the Grove Street Families were in a downward spiral. They refused to deal hard drugs, which cost them a lot of money. Meanwhile, the Ballas had no reservations and started growing in power. Big Smoke realized he was on the losing side and made the switch.

There were several warning signs beforehand

GTA San Andreas sprinkles multiple clues about Big Smoke's allegiances. Some of them are rather subtle, while others are obvious in hindsight. His many visits with C.R.A.S.H. should've cast suspicion. There are other clever moments of foreshadowing in GTA San Andreas.

In one mission, Big Smoke's order wastes too much time. This allows the Ballas to perform a sneak attack on the player. Big Smoke also provides no help as he begins eating his food. When the Ballas attacked Grove Street later, he was somehow missing in action.

Sometimes he even puts CJ in dangerous situations, such as driving through a car wash and distracting him in a shootout. Big Smoke is seemingly never helpful to the player, indicating it was done on purpose.

In the end, Big Smoke got what he wanted

GTA San Andreas is a memorable game in large part to Big Smoke's antics. His personality is larger than life itself, which makes him one of the most iconic villains in the franchise. Whenever GTA San Andreas players are quoting the game, it's likely to come from Big Smoke.

