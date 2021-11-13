What is Big Smoke’s order in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

Fans of Big Smoke should know that his order is exactly the same as in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Big Smoke's iconic order is:

"I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda."

His order might only last for 15 seconds, but it's one of the most famous lines in video game history. As the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is extremely faithful to the source material, nothing has changed in this department.

Big Smoke's iconic order in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The above video showcases how Big Smoke's legendary order looks in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. The overall graphics are far superior to what players saw back in the original game, but the voices are the same.

Thus, it's an overall improvement. It's even more noticeable if the player compares the two orders side-by-side.

It's still a familiar site that fans know and love. This order happens in the mission, Drive-Thru, with many players creating theories on Big Smoke's comedically long order. Regardless of why he orders so much food, it's still a moment that has lived on in infamy since the original game's launch.

It looks good in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, which is pleasant news considering the game's controversial launch.

What is Big Smoke ordering?

It's never officially confirmed what Big Smoke is eating in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, but there is plenty of speculation on the matter. As his order is the same as the original game, some old theories are still relevant.

A short summary of the above video is that Big Smoke ordered:

Fillet Burgers: 1620 calories

1620 calories Fowlburgers (one with cheese): 700 calories

700 calories Fowlwrap: 310 calories

310 calories Chicken wings with dip: 600 calories

600 calories Large soda: 1760 calories

1760 calories Fries: 2550 calories

There are various theories on the matter with slightly different options. Either way, Big Smoke ate plenty of food.

For example, competitive eater Matt Stonie did a food challenge inspired by Big Smoke's humongous order. It shows how a real person can eat so much food, thus proving that Big Smoke could have eaten everybody's meals in that mission.

As the GTA Trilogy is a hot topic right now, many players are reliving the three games' iconic moments. Big Smoke's order is among those in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, so it could see a slight resurgence in popularity.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It was a popular meme from yesteryear, and it's still heavily referenced online in various threads today.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul