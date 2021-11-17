Who is Ryder in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

Ryder is one of the more important characters in the first act of GTA San Andreas.

He is one of the chief lieutenants of the Grove Street Families, a notable gang in southern Los Santos. Ryder is a violent and impulsive gangster who is willing to do anything to get what he wants. Right away, he makes himself stand out by repeatedly calling CJ a "busta."

Ryder seems like a friend at first, although he can be very abrasive. It turns out that he doesn't always have his gang's best interests. Along with Big Smoke, he betrays the Grove Street Families and becomes a minor antagonist. Despite his short role in the game, players still remember his antics.

GTA San Andreas: A brief look at Ryder

Ryder @RyderFromGTA Ryder and CJ from GTA San Andreas Ryder and CJ from GTA San Andreas https://t.co/6uC3O45zjR

This article will take a look at Ryder and his role in GTA San Andreas. He might not factor into the end game, but he does leave a memorable impression.

Backstory

Most Grove Street Families were born and raised in the Ganton area. Ryder knew his true calling was dealing in drugs, which he had done ever since he was ten. He once attacked a teacher because he wore rival gang colors. Ryder took himself and the gang life very seriously.

He also seems to have major drug problems, as he is constantly on some kind of substance. Whether or not this plays a role in his mental stability remains unknown, although it could explain his wild behavior.

Prior to GTA San Andreas, Big Smoke had already made his move against the Grove Street Families. He convinced Ryder to join him with the Ballas. They ran drug operations across the state, including Los Santos and San Fierro.

CJ makes his return to Los Santos

GTA San Andreas begins with bad news regarding CJ's mother. After five years in Liberty City, CJ made his return to Los Santos in 1992. Ryder doesn't exactly welcome him with open arms, as they constantly bicker about trivial matters.

Nonetheless, CJ does several missions for him in GTA San Andreas. Ryder does everything from robbing houses to looting a national army depot.

Most of his missions benefit the Grove Street Families, since Ryder is always trying to restock weapons and supplies. He also helps out in multiple gang conflicts, which are very common in Los Santos.

Eventual betrayal

For some reason, Big Smoke easily convinces Ryder to go against his principles. Both of them not only betrayed their gang, but were also somehow involved in the murder of CJ's mother.

GTA San Andreas players find out when Cesar takes CJ to a secret meeting. Ryder has been working for C.R.A.S.H. and the Ballas this entire time. Shortly afterwards, CJ is exiled into the countryside.

Untimely demise

Eventually, CJ tries to put a stop to the Loco Syndicate, a major drug operation in San Fiero. Big Smoke sent Ryder there to represent his business interests. CJ eventually cornered Ryder at Pier 69, who tries to flee the scene.

Ryder can be taken out in two ways. Players can snipe him from the pier while he swims to a small island. They can also chase him with a boat and shoot him down for good. CJ does feel guilty, although Cesar assures him that Ryder deserved his fate. Apparently, he once tried to get with CJ's sister.

From this point forward, Ryder is no longer mentioned in the story. This has led some players to speculate that he wasn't supposed to die in GTA San Andreas. It does seem random how Ryder betrays his gang out of nowhere. Such theories have yet to be confirmed by Rockstar themselves.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul