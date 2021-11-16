GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition had warning signs that fans should have seen coming

Despite all the hype going into the GTA Trilogy, there were warning signs even before the official release.

November 11th was a disastrous launch for Rockstar Games. The GTA trilogy proves to be contentious with the player base, as it's riddled with graphical errors and unpopular design choices. Worst of all, the PC version was shut down for several days when the game files were leaked.

However, some have already set their expectations very low. There were a few warning signs that the games weren't going to be good. Both the official trailers and main developers left a lot to be desired. This article will take a look at why some players were cautiously pessimistic.

The GTA Trilogy had warning signs right from the beginning

Darccage @Darccage GTA Trilogy remaster is an absolute abomination, it’s just a cheap remaster.



Rockstar have now become what they used to make fun of, they have truly fallen.



Don’t get you expectations high for GTA 6, I have a bad feeling that it might just be a live service game. GTA Trilogy remaster is an absolute abomination, it’s just a cheap remaster. Rockstar have now become what they used to make fun of, they have truly fallen.Don’t get you expectations high for GTA 6, I have a bad feeling that it might just be a live service game.

Not every player was excited for the GTA Trilogy, with some even stating that there is no reason to get hyped for GTA 6. Rockstar has taken a massive hit to their reputation, yet many players saw it coming.

The lack of gameplay footage was concerning

With the exception of the official trailer, Rockstar did not show much gameplay footage for the GTA trilogy. Right off the bat, some players were concerned that Rockstar was hiding something.

Their official website mentioned the improved control scheme and combat system. However, none of this was shown in any trailer. Players had to wait until the game was released, so they were left to speculate.

What's even worse is that the pre-release screenshots looked fantastic:

When players got their hands on the GTA Trilogy, however, they found numerous bugs. The character models had severe problems with their proportions. Below is an example of how bad it can really get:

These are taken from the game itself, which makes it more distracting. The GTA Trilogy didn't look anything like what was advertised. None of the gameplay footage matches up with the original trailer, especially with the character models.

The GTA Trilogy was also made by Grove Street Games

Grove Street Games was responsible for the development of the GTA Trilogy. However, they used to go by a different name, which was War Drum Studios. They had already remastered GTA San Andreas for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The end result was a terrible port with few reedemable qualities.

Some players were made aware of the name change, which didn't bode well for their expectations. Here is a tweet from October 2021, a month before the official release of the GTA Trilogy:

Grove Street Games does not have a stellar reputation when it comes to ports. Sadly, the GTA Trilogy seems to be no different, as the game is critically panned.

Some players were still let down, even with low expectations

Nadia Walters @NWhereabouts The only thing Im going to say about the GTA Trilogy DE is that people should temper their expectation. For one because we had a lot of disappointment from R* lately but most importantly because its a product coming to mobile. So its not gonna be super technical. The only thing Im going to say about the GTA Trilogy DE is that people should temper their expectation. For one because we had a lot of disappointment from R* lately but most importantly because its a product coming to mobile. So its not gonna be super technical.

Rockstar had a recent string of disappointing moves, at least in the eyes of their fanbase. Many popular mods were struck down by DMCA notices, which are still happening right now. The latest trailer for the GTA 5 ports was also heavily criticized for a lack of information.

Needless to say, Rockstar has once again let down their player base. The GTA Trilogy was supposed to be a major comeback. Unfortunately, it failed to meet the basic requirements of a good remaster.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

