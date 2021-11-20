5 best games that have received remastered versions like the GTA Trilogy

The Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy is a remaster of the original 3D Universe GTA Trilogy by Rockstar Games. Unfortunately, the games have been plagued by bugs and technical issues, which Rockstar is currently working to resolve.

There have, however, been numerous remasters of popular games that have proven to be superior to the originals. In this article, we look at five such games.

5 of the finest games that have been remastered like the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy

5) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

The True Crime series has been one of the first competitors of the GTA series. After laying dormant for several years, it resurfaced with its spiritual successor, Sleeping Dogs, in 2012.

Set in Hong Kong, you play as an undercover cop trying to infiltrate the Triads. The Definitive Edition of the game was released two years later, with improved gameplay features that were suggested by the player community. It provides an experience which is quite similar to the GTA titles.

4) Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Saints Row is a popular series that has been one of the biggest competitors of the GTA franchise. Unlike the GTA games, however, the Saints Row series adopted a more "anything goes" approach, with realism taking a backseat.

The series' most successful game was Saints Row: The Third, which came out in 2011. It was an entertaining experience for players who had finished GTA 4 and were waiting for GTA 5.

The Remastered version was only released last year, and features improved visuals, lighting, and other graphical upgrades. It also includes all of the original game's DLCs.

3) Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

The Age of Empires franchise has nothing in common with the GTA franchise. It isn't an open-world shooter or sandbox, but is rather a real-time strategy (RTS) series. However, when it comes to remasters, the Definitive Edition of Age of Empires 2 is one of the best examples possible.

This is the 2019 remaster of an HD remaster which was made in 2013. However, what made it successful was the new content and suitability for online play.

2) Resident Evil HD Remaster

Resident Evil HD Remaster is a high-definition remastered version of Resident Evil (2002), which itself was a remake of Resident Evil (1996). With its atmospheric environments, tense resource management, and brain-teasing riddles, it's arguably the greatest of the early fixed-camera Resident Evil games.

The original Resident Evil Remake did a lot in the way of visual enhancements. However, the HD Remaster completes the picture with a 16:9 aspect ratio, HD graphics, surround sound, and a redesigned control system.

1) Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The original Mass Effect games are wonderful experiences, but they're quite obsolete by modern standards. When the Legendary Edition was revealed, it came as a complete surprise, but it was something that most Mass Effect fans had been craving for years.

It is a remastered collection of the entire trilogy along with all their DLCs. This is one of the greatest remastered games ever, thanks to the improved visuals, improvements to camera angles and lighting, and even bug fixes that were never addressed in the originals.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee