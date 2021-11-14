GTA Trilogy bugs and glitches: Everything identified by GTA players so far

The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy was finally released in November after much anticipation. However, the game is riddled with bugs, most of which were never there in the original trilogy. Some of these are ludicrous, while others are game-breaking.

This article presents some of the major bugs found in the GTA Trilogy games so far.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: All bugs and glitches players have found so far

One of the significant reasons for players criticizing the Definitive Edition Trilogy is the character models. Most of them believe that they look horrendous, but the main issue is how buggy they can get. CJ's eyes will occasionally become invisible, while an NPC's head (such as Sweet's) will have a wholly glitched texture.

On the other hand, here's how Ryder looks when he rides a BMX:

Three times the graphics, three times the elbows (Image via @indelmaus, Twitter)

The camera also has an issue, which affects the Quad in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. When players attempt to look behind them while driving the Quad, this is what happens:

Here's Caesar taking the term "sausage fingers" a bit too literally:

However, the fun doesn't just stop at the characters in the games. Here's another example of how broken the Definitive Edition games are at the moment:

At least the OP got to unlock an achievement by failing the mission. Besides this, all three games have been found to have several invisible walls and even bridges spread across the map.

It appears as if GTA San Andreas is the most broken game in the Definitive Edition Trilogy. Following it is GTA 3, which seems to be somewhat more buggy than Vice City. However, some believe that this is not the case, and all three games are equally broken.

Most players have been trying out GTA 3 or San Andreas after installing the Definitive Edition Trilogy. This might explain why most of the bugs have been found in these two games. In reality, however, all three games suffer from a similar amount of glitches.

