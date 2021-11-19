Rockstar Games apologizes to fans for the state of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, promises to “address the technical issues”

Rockstar Games has finally issued a statement regarding the GTA Trilogy's tumultuous launch. In a recent apology note, the developers admitted that the Definitive Edition games have a number of issues.

In this note, Rockstar has stated that the games were not up to the standard that they always strive for. They've also mentioned upcoming updates aimed at fixing and improving the games. Aside from that, they've promised to re-release the original trilogy on digital stores.

GTA Trilogy News: Rockstar issues formal apology to fans for the disastrous launch of the Definitive Edition games

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e https://t.co/AsfYPuMI0d

Rockstar Games has stated that they recognize the affection that fans have for the original trilogy and they claim to have the same feelings about it. They've decided to bring back all the original trilogy games as part of a bundle on digital stores. An upcoming title update has also been announced for the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy.

Players who purchase GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition before June 30th, 2022 will have the original trilogy added to their Rockstar Games Launcher Library. This is free of charge and will be applied automatically once the purchase is completed. Meanwhile, Rockstar has requested that fans refrain from harassing the development team on social media.

Yan2295 @Yan2295



So why did you release them in that state?

Cool to have some communication from you though. @RockstarGames "The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect."So why did you release them in that state?Cool to have some communication from you though. @RockstarGames "The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect."So why did you release them in that state? Cool to have some communication from you though.

The launch of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy was possibly the most disastrous in Rockstar's history. The games were discovered to be riddled with bugs and broken mechanics, as well as having some odd-looking character models and being unfinished in general. Furthermore, PC players were unable to access the games for more than 30 hours.

Fans have been waiting for Rockstar to speak out about the situation, with many requesting refunds. These disgruntled fans bombarded the GTA Trilogy with negative reviews after receiving far less than they expected. They felt that Rockstar did not honor the 3D Universe's legacy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players have reacted positively to the news of the original trilogy's re-release. The majority of them are also optimistic that future updates will address the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy's issues.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod