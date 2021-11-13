GTA Trilogy fans frustrated as Rockstar Games Launcher goes offline for over 30 hours

GTA players were left annoyed as Rockstar Games Launcher was offline for a long time in what was possibly the worst outage it has ever seen. It happened on the launch day of GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy, leaving PC players frustrated as they couldn’t play the games.

Now that Rockstar Games Launcher is back online, GTA Trilogy is still unplayable, as it has been temporarily delisted from the store. The publisher has assured to bring it back as soon as some issues are fixed.

GTA Trilogy fans unable to play game even as Rockstar Games Launcher comes back online

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. support.rockstargames.com The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. support.rockstargames.com

Rockstar Games Launcher took over 30 hours to get back online. At first, Rockstar had merely stated that it was undergoing maintenance and it would be back soon. PC players were left out from accessing GTA Online, Red Dead Online, and even the single-player GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy.

Even after the services have been resumed, gamers who pre-ordered or wish to purchase the Trilogy cannot do so. The games have been removed from the store as some important source files and cut content were accidentally leaked in the game files. This cut content includes several music tracks that aren’t supposed to be there.

This is because Rockstar never renewed the licenses for these tracks, and they aren’t included in-game in any of the re-releases. These songs being left out in the game files is a significant blunder that could get them in legal trouble. Hence, Rockstar pulled back the PC version of the GTA Trilogy as fast as they could.

Skullkid Gaming @SkullkidYT If anything the trilogy re-release made me realize I've been missing out on the original GTA games but with how half-baked the Definitive Edition is I'd honestly rather buy the originals...but oh wait, ya can't buy them anymore! Rockstar ain't getting my money for either it seems If anything the trilogy re-release made me realize I've been missing out on the original GTA games but with how half-baked the Definitive Edition is I'd honestly rather buy the originals...but oh wait, ya can't buy them anymore! Rockstar ain't getting my money for either it seems

While there are players eager to try out the remasters, most who have been playing it were left disappointed. There have been numerous reports of bugs in all three games from the trilogy, which isn’t the only reason for complaints. Most users believe that GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy was a rushed project.

Some character models are pretty impressive, while others look weird and out of place. There are several graphical issues, too, with textures and characters glitching out often.

Besides, it seems as if some of the titles are better looking than the rest. Gamers have stated that GTA San Andreas looks more inferior to GTA 3 in terms of graphics.

All of this has led to a disastrous launch for the Definitive Edition Trilogy. Meanwhile, the game is expected to be back for purchase quite soon.

