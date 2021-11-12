Rockstar Launcher not working for GTA Online and Red Dead Online on PC as server goes down for maintenance

The Rockstar Games Launcher (RGL) has been shut down for maintenance and players of GTA Online and Red Dead Online have been unable to access the games. PC players need to use the Launcher to play any Rockstar Games title, and they have been unable to do so for quite some time now.

Rockstar Games Launcher goes down for maintenance: Players unable to play GTA Online, Red Dead Online, and the GTA Trilogy

Services have been suspended for a few hours now (Image via Rockstar Games Support)

Rockstar Games had a big day yesterday with the release of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. However, a large number of PC players have been unable to try the games out after Rockstar Games Launcher's servers shut down. The length of the maintenance period is currently unknown.

As expected, this outage has affected GTA Online and Red Dead Online players as well, as they are quite dependent on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Yesterday was also the weekly update launch day for GTA Online. As a result, player traffic remains high during this time.

Giovanni 𓂀 @calods6



Then proceed to shut down servers for a maintenance on launch day and it’s been 5hrs like that 🤡 @RockstarGames “Now available for PC via Rockstar Games Launcher”Then proceed to shut down servers for a maintenance on launch day and it’s been 5hrs like that 🤡 @RockstarGames “Now available for PC via Rockstar Games Launcher” Then proceed to shut down servers for a maintenance on launch day and it’s been 5hrs like that 🤡

Those who purchased the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy have been unable to access their games since their purchase because of the server maintenance issue. Here are all the games and services that have been affected by this sudden outage:

Servers are up for all platforms except PC (Image via Rockstar Games Support)

Console players have been left unaffected by this issue for now. The servers for GTA Online and Red Dead Online are both up and running, since the outage is restricted to Rockstar Games Launcher only. A major reason for this could be the release of the GTA Trilogy, as several players have been eager to try it out.

Sackary Daiquiri @NotZackSnow Literally ridiculous at this point @RockstarGames . I can’t play a single player game because your online servers are down. Last game I ever purchase from your launcher, including GTA 6 when it releases in 2055 Literally ridiculous at this point @RockstarGames. I can’t play a single player game because your online servers are down. Last game I ever purchase from your launcher, including GTA 6 when it releases in 2055

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The servers could have shutdown due to the increased traffic, or it could simply be bad timing for routine maintenance. As the above tweet points out, Rockstar allows players to access its single player games only after online authentication. Fans haven't been very happy about this requirement, as it can lead to situations like the one they're facing right now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish