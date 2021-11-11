GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition released: How to buy, download, file size, and more revealed

Rockstar Games has finally released GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition across all platforms and in all regions. The trilogy is a bundle consisting of the remastered versions of the original trilogy - GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

The trilogy is available on last-gen consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and current-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC players can purchase it from the Rockstar Games Store/Launcher, while Nintendo Switch owners can buy it from the Nintendo eShop.

Here are the links to buy and download the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy for all available consoles:

The prices for the game across all systems are the same as they were for the pre-orders. The prices are listed below for all platforms:

PlayStation consoles - $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999

The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy takes up far more space than the original games ever did. The file sizes are listed here for all platforms:

PlayStation consoles - 38.74 GB (5.293 GB for GTA 3, 10.768 GB for GTA Vice City, and 22.679 GB for GTA San Andreas)

Other details

All three games are being sold as part of a bundle, so players won't be able to buy them separately on any of the platforms. However, two of the three games are being offered as part of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now.

Xbox Game Pass allows its subscribers to play the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas starting today. Meanwhile, PlayStation Now will grant access to GTA 3 Definitive Edition from December 7. As of now, there is no way to try out the Definitive Edition of Vice City as a standalone game.

Apart from the graphical improvements, the games have also been enhanced with quite a few quality of life upgrades. These include a navigation system on the radar, a weapon/radio selection wheel, and San Andreas-like movable camera for all three games.

