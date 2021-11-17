How to get a refund for the GTA Trilogy on PC

Unsurprisingly, many players of the GTA Trilogy have asked for a refund or are trying to figure out how to do so.

There are several ways to get a refund on the PC version, but the most efficient way is through Xsolla's website. By comparison, Rockstar Games Support takes longer to answer inquiries and has led some gamers to become frustrated.

Here is the link to Xsolla's website. No login is needed.

Note: The following method worked for the author of this article. Personal results may differ from person to person, but it's an option for players considering a refund, after seeing how disappointing the GTA Trilogy was.

Getting your refund for the GTA Trilogy on PC through Xsolla's website

GTA Trilogy players should be on a website like this one (Image via Xsolla)

Unhappy fans need to scroll down and look at the Refund Request section. It includes:

Email Address

Transaction Number

Exact Date

Transaction Total

Request Reasons

Those seeking to get a refund for the GTA Trilogy should get everything as accurate as possible. Details such as the "Transaction Number" and "Exact Date" should have been sent to the players' email addresses as part of their receipt.

At the very least, players should have received an email from Rockstar Games.

An email from Rockstar Games (Image via Rockstar Games)

Keep in mind that the Transaction Number is nine digits long, and the Exact Date section is written in the year-month-day format. The "Request Reasons" section has the following options:

I never received what I purchased

I made a duplicate purchase

I forgot to deactivate my subscription

My computer's incompatible with the software

I changed my mind

The player can select whichever reason that applies to them. In my case, the first one worked, and the refund was issued within minutes. Other players might have to wait a few business days.

The GTA Trilogy on the Rockstar Games Launcher

Players will have to buy it again if they want to play it by legal means (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the player has gotten a refund for the GTA Trilogy, they won't be able to play it on the Rockstar Games Launcher anymore. Trying to play it through the file itself won't work, either. It includes an error message detailing how the player's Social Club account doesn't own the game they're trying to play.

Assuming the player did everything right, they should get their refund quickly through Xsolla's website. This site handles the GTA Trilogy payments, so players struggling with Rockstar Games Support should use Xsolla's official refund website instead.

