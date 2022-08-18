How to make money without heists in GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update

Money is everything in GTA Online, so trying to earn it without participating in heists might seem counterintuitive. However, not everybody wants to pull them for one reason or another, perhaps because they don't want to partner up with randoms, but that doesn't apply to The Cayo Perico Heist, which can be accomplished solo. Even then, some players might not have a Kosatka available.

If that's the case, it's worth looking at some alternative ways to make money without getting involved in heists in GTA Online. There are plenty of good alternatives worth covering, although one's mileage in terms of money made may vary from player to player.

GTA Online guide: Making money without heists

Getting cash without doing heists in GTA Online is easier than one might think (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a quick list of ways to make money without partaking in heists in GTA Online:

Running a business

Time Trials

Doing jobs

VIP Work

Everybody will have a personal preference regarding what they want to do and how they want to do it. If a player doesn't know where to start, here is a primer on what they need to know, starting with Businesses and going down the aforementioned list.

Businesses

The passive income of a Nightclub is amazing (Image via Rockstar Games)

Businesses have consistently been a good way to make money in this game. However, most of them have different nuances to them worth discussing. The Criminal Enterprises update didn't introduce any new properties, so not much has changed regarding the usual meta options.

If a player wants passive income so that they can do something else in the meantime, then the Nightclub is an amazing property to own (or select via Career Builder). It's not difficult at all to get $50,000 every 48 minutes, and the Nightclub Management missions are generally simple to do. Moreover, the ones Marcel has the player undertake from The Criminal Enterprises update are very easy, particularly the one involving the gamer throwing out an unruly customer.

The other way to make a ton of money through this game's businesses is via Sell Missions. GTA Online players have to get some supplies to do so, which varies from one business to another. For instance, Special Cargo requires the player to collect items or pay Lupe to do so. By comparison, Gunrunners have to steal or buy supplies and have their staff manufacture products.

There are also some additional missions related to these businesses that aren't tied to Sell Missions. One example would be Ammu-Nation Contracts at a Bunker, which always pay $50,000 upon completion. Similarly, Bikers can modify a client's bike and sell it for extra cash, which varies based on a few factors, such as how damaged the motorcycle is.

Time Trials

GTA Online players can make money via Time Trials as well. Regular Time Trials award players almost $100,000 if done successfully. HSW Time Trials pay roughly $250,000. Both variations can only be done once a week and are visible on the world map.

All Time Trials have optimal routes, so players are advised to do some research before attempting them. Also, they will need an excellent vehicle that is fitting of the terrain where the Time Trial is taking place. The time limits can be rather strict, but good drivers can reliably clear them every week.

Jobs

An example of what the job list looks like, along with what bonuses look like on the thumbnail of those jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has an abundance of jobs for gamers to work at any given time. Typically, players should prioritize jobs that pay extra for a week, which is clearly visible; the player just needs to look at the GTA$ and RP logos at the top right of the job's thumbnail.

The good thing about jobs is that they are inclusive, with the only main limitation being the player's rank in some cases. This means that one doesn't have to spend millions just to get started like they would have to with any of the previously listed businesses.

Jobs can be selected by pausing the game and then:

Selecting Online. Selecting Jobs. Selecting Play Job. Selecting Rockstar Created. From Rockstar Created, pick any category and job that you want to do.

VIP Work

The final way to make money worth mentioning is VIP Work. As long as players have $50,000 in their bank account, they can attempt VIP Work. However, they must keep in mind that money isn't subtracted from the bank account, as the $50,000 requirement is just something the game checks.

To get started, do the following:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. Select SecuroServ. Select Register as VIP (or CEO if you own an Office). Bring up the Interaction Menu again and select SecuroServ VIP (or CEO). Select VIP Work. Pick any of the jobs you're interested in doing.

Hopefully, these tips will help some players make good money without relying on heists in GTA Online.

