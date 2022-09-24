GTA Online players are already waiting for Obey 10F to be added next week

With the release of the Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online in July of this year, it was revealed that Rockstar Games will be drip-feeding cars in the coming months. After a two-week wait, players were finally introduced to Dinka Kanjo SJ and the Dinka Postlude this month.

Unfortunately, these are also two of the slowest cars in their class, and for many players, they are not that useful. Because of this, the majority of GTA Online fans have averted their attention to what may be the next week's drip-feed vehicle, the Obey 10F.

Here is some more information about this car and how the community is reacting to this possibility.

Obey 10F might be added as the next week's drip-feed vehicle in GTA Online

During the release of the Criminal Enterprises update, multiple data miners, such as Wildbrick142, discovered numerous files pointing to this car's inclusion in GTA Online.

Since then, it has become highly anticipated, and the entire GTA Online community has been waiting for it to be officially added to the game for quite some time. Now, many fans are speculating that it will happen next Thursday.

One of the main reasons why players are hoping for it to happen is because of how long Rockstar Games is taking in this drip-feeding process, wherein they took two entire weeks for two cars to be added to the game. So, to calm the community, the best thing they can do is to introduce Obey 10F, which is based on the legendary Audi R8.

How has the GTA Online community reacted to this prediction?

Readers can see from the above posts that many players are understandably skeptical of this claim. Rockstar Games has been quite slow when it comes to drip-feeding these new vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, and no one has been able to confidently predict the order in which they will be added.

As a result, many players have decided to wait for Rockstar Games to officially declare Obey 10F's inclusion in the game. Furthermore, because of how highly regarded the Audi R8 is in real life, many are eager to buy it in Grand Theft Auto Online, so they are resisting any kind of false hope.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games has already drip-fed two cars this month, so the chances of another one next week seems slim, but still entirely possible.

In any case, some players are still happy that out of all cars, Rockstar Games has decided to introduce the R8 to GTA Online:

This is probably one of those rare cars that almost every Grand Theft Auto Online player will love to drive in the game.

However, some have shown concern about the vehicle's design, especially when it comes to the images that have been circulating online, as it looks very similar to its real-life counterpart. Here are some of those posts talking about this:

Many fans are noticing how similar many other cars look to their real-life counterparts, and if Rockstar Games is going to get in trouble for adhering to these designs. But another fan gave a great answer to this question:

This is true for almost every car in Grand Theft Auto Online, as most of them follow the core designs inspired by real-life vehicles, but they always carry aspects or features that are original to the game.

Thus, it is safe to say that Grand Theft Auto Online players are very much interested in having this car in Grand Theft Auto Online and are highly awaiting its official release.

