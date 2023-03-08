5 major differences between GTA Vice City Stories and GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City has one of the best storylines in all Grand Theft Auto games to date. Rockstar Games released its prequel, GTA Vice City Stories, four years later, in 2006.

Both titles have been praised for their exciting storylines and character lineups. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City focuses on Tommy Vercetti's rise in the mafia world.

As the game progresses, Tommy meets the protagonist of Vice City Stories, Victor "Vic" Vance, in a mission called "In the Beginning...".

The fates of both protagonists are intertwined in both titles. Despite the connection, there are major contrasts between GTA VC and VC Stories. This article breaks down the crucial differences between them.

Five important distinctions between GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories

1) Story

If there's one major difference between both GTA games that really adds up, it's the storylines. As mentioned above in the article, the fates of both protagonists are intertwined and have a major influence on both their lives.

Tommy Vercetti starts off in Vice City to conquer the mafia world with skill, respect, and power. Victor Vance, however, has a different motivation for doing what he does. It's to save up money for the treatment of Pete Vance, his sick brother.

Tommy is a ruthless character who will do anything to get whatever he wants and can handle unwanted situations, whereas Victor has a more sympathetic element to his personality, but he often finds himself in uncontrollable situations in the game.

2) Playing golf

GTA Vice City Stories has a set of side missions called Hidden Packages, where players need to find and collect packages scattered around an area.

The Leaf Links golf course in the game is one of the sites of these hidden packages. It is also used for doing a fun side activity called Swingers' Club that players can't do in Vice City where golf can be played. It can be unlocked after completing the mission "Home's on the Range".

Once the side activity is done, players get a reward of $1,000. They can play golf again, but won't receive any further rewards.

3) Map

GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories feature amazing, detailed maps that create an immersive and somewhat realistic gameplay experience for players. Comparing both games, there are some buildings and sites that differ in structure and design.

In VC Stories, a trailer park can be discovered near Sunshine Autos that isn't in VC. Also, the popular Diaz Estate is still under construction in the prequel, which is a very minor detail that Rockstar Games amazingly put in it.

Another major map difference was Fort Baxter's status. In Victor Vance's storyline, he was an ex-military man who was kicked out of the Army due to a setup against him. In the two-year gap between the events of VC and VC Stories, Fort Baxter is converted from a U.S. Army base of operations to an air reserve.

4) Music

Of all Rockstar Games' GTA titles, Vice City is probably the most celebrated in terms of its soundtrack and music. Vice City Stories also features the same soundtrack that was used in its sequel years before its release.

Famous artists like Foreigner, Toto, and A Flock of Seagulls featured in the game's soundtrack, with no distinction in tracks between the games. However, no song is repeated between them, which creates a unique and fresh listening experience for players.

5) Swimming ability

Swimming is a very important feature in GTA games, as it creates more opportunities, missions, and challenges for players.

Grand Theft Auto VC has been laughed at because Tommy cannot swim in the game. Albeit, in VC Stories, the protagonist Victor Vance can easily swim and even sprint in water with modeled swimming strokes.

The developers also added sound effects for when he is still and moving in the water. There's a catch, though. Unfortunately, Victor cannot dive underwater.

These differences between the game titles create an entirely different gaming experience for players. While each has its own merits and demerits, both GTA titles are praiseworthy and deserve celebration.

Poll : 0 votes