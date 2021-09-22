All GTA Vice City character cheats

GTA Vice City is one of the few GTA games in the series where the player can input a cheat to play as another character.

However, the remaining GTA games only allow the player to play as a random pedestrian. GTA Vice City takes this up a notch and will enable gamers to play as a named character from the storyline. Of course, they can still become a random pedestrian if they wish.

Playing as another character doesn't change the player's core features. Regardless of the character model, gamers will hear Tommy Vercetti's voice in-game and in cutscenes.

GTA Vice City: Listing the character cheats

The following are the various character cheat codes in GTA Vice City:

Play as a pedestrian

Play as Candy Suxxx

Play as Hilary King

Play as Ken Rosenberg

Play as Lance Vance

Play as Love Fist's drummer

Play as Jezz Torrent

Play as Mercedes Cortez

Play as Phil Cassidy

Play as Ricardo Diaz

Play as Sonny Forelli

All directional inputs are through the D-Pad (for consoles).

Play as a pedestrian cheat

A random pedestrian (Image via Rockstar Games)

This cheat code allows players to play as a random pedestrian. Enter the cheat code again to become a different pedestrian.

PC players enter "stilllikedressingup."

On PS2, enter Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right.

On Xbox, enter Right, Right, Left, Up, LT, White BUtton, Left, Up, Down, Right.

Play as Candy Suxxx cheat

Candy Suxxx (Image via Rockstar Games)

This cheat code is the first named character option for GTA Vice City Players to use.

PC players enter "iwantbigtits."

On PS2, enter O, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2.

On Xbox, players enter B, Black Button, Down, RT, Left, Right, RT, LT, A, White Button.

Play as Hilary King cheat

Hilary King (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City PC players enter "ilooklikehilary."

On PS2, players enter R1, O, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2.

On Xbox, players enter RT, B, Black Button, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, Black Button.

Play as Ken Rosenberg cheat

Ken Rosenberg (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City PC players enter "mysonisalawyer."

On PS2, enter Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1.

On Xbox, players enter Right, LT, Up, White BUtton, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, RT.

Play as Lance Vance cheat

Lance Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City PC players enter "looklikelance."

On PS2, enter O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1.

On Xbox, enter B, White BUtton, Left, A, RT, LT, A, LT.

Play as Love Fist's drummer cheat

The next two cheat codes cover the last and second to last character here (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City PC players enter "weloveourdick."

On PS2, enter R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1.

On Xbox, enter RT, White Button, Black Button, LT, Right, Black Button, Left, A, X, LT.

Play as Jezz Torrent cheat

GTA Vice City PC players enter "rockandrollman."

On PS2, enter Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X.

On Xbox enter Down, LT, Down, White Button, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A.

Play as Mercedes Cortez cheat

Mercedes Cortez (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City PC players enter "foxylittlething."

On PS2, enter R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, O, Triangle.

On Xbox, enter Black Button, LT, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, B, Y.

Play as Phil Cassidy cheat

Phil Cassidy (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City PC players enter "onearmedbandit."

On PS2, enter Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, O.

On Xbox, enter, Right, RT, Up, Black Button, LT, Right, RT, LT, Right, B.

Play as Ricardo Diaz cheat

Ricardo Diaz (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City PC players enter "cheatshavebeencracked."

On PS2, enter L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2.

On Xbox, enter LT, White Button, RT, Black Button, Down, LT, Black Button, White Button.

Play as Sonny Forelli cheat

Sonny Forelli (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City PC players enter "idonthavethemoneysonny."

On PS2, enter O, L1, O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X.

On Xbox, enter B, LT, B, White Button, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A.

Edited by Ravi Iyer