All GTA Vice City character cheats

GTA Vice City is one of the few GTA games in the series where the player can input a cheat to play as another character.
However, the remaining GTA games only allow the player to play as a random pedestrian. GTA Vice City takes this up a notch and will enable gamers to play as a named character from the storyline. Of course, they can still become a random pedestrian if they wish.
Playing as another character doesn't change the player's core features. Regardless of the character model, gamers will hear Tommy Vercetti's voice in-game and in cutscenes.
GTA Vice City: Listing the character cheats
The following are the various character cheat codes in GTA Vice City:
- Play as a pedestrian
- Play as Candy Suxxx
- Play as Hilary King
- Play as Ken Rosenberg
- Play as Lance Vance
- Play as Love Fist's drummer
- Play as Jezz Torrent
- Play as Mercedes Cortez
- Play as Phil Cassidy
- Play as Ricardo Diaz
- Play as Sonny Forelli
All directional inputs are through the D-Pad (for consoles).
Play as a pedestrian cheat
This cheat code allows players to play as a random pedestrian. Enter the cheat code again to become a different pedestrian.
PC players enter "stilllikedressingup."
On PS2, enter Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right.
On Xbox, enter Right, Right, Left, Up, LT, White BUtton, Left, Up, Down, Right.
Play as Candy Suxxx cheat
This cheat code is the first named character option for GTA Vice City Players to use.
PC players enter "iwantbigtits."
On PS2, enter O, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2.
On Xbox, players enter B, Black Button, Down, RT, Left, Right, RT, LT, A, White Button.
Play as Hilary King cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "ilooklikehilary."
On PS2, players enter R1, O, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2.
On Xbox, players enter RT, B, Black Button, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, Black Button.
Play as Ken Rosenberg cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "mysonisalawyer."
On PS2, enter Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1.
On Xbox, players enter Right, LT, Up, White BUtton, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, RT.
Play as Lance Vance cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "looklikelance."
On PS2, enter O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1.
On Xbox, enter B, White BUtton, Left, A, RT, LT, A, LT.
Play as Love Fist's drummer cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "weloveourdick."
On PS2, enter R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1.
On Xbox, enter RT, White Button, Black Button, LT, Right, Black Button, Left, A, X, LT.
Play as Jezz Torrent cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "rockandrollman."
On PS2, enter Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X.
On Xbox enter Down, LT, Down, White Button, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A.
Play as Mercedes Cortez cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "foxylittlething."
On PS2, enter R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, O, Triangle.
On Xbox, enter Black Button, LT, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, B, Y.
Play as Phil Cassidy cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "onearmedbandit."
On PS2, enter Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, O.
On Xbox, enter, Right, RT, Up, Black Button, LT, Right, RT, LT, Right, B.
Play as Ricardo Diaz cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "cheatshavebeencracked."
On PS2, enter L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2.
On Xbox, enter LT, White Button, RT, Black Button, Down, LT, Black Button, White Button.
Play as Sonny Forelli cheat
GTA Vice City PC players enter "idonthavethemoneysonny."
On PS2, enter O, L1, O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X.
On Xbox, enter B, LT, B, White Button, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A.