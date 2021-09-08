GTA Vice City Cheats List for PS2

Cheat codes are an incredible way to quickly level up in GTA Vice City while having as much fun as possible.

One of the reasons why the game is so exceptionally popular is because GTA Vice City fans remember how, back in 2003, they would make a list of all the cheats available for the game and keep it beside them while embarking on a new adventure.

Despite having been released almost two decades ago, GTA Vice City is still one of the most raved-about crime games out there. GTA Vice City cheat codes play a huge role in making the game as memorable as possible.

This article lists all the GTA Vice City cheats available on PS2

GTA Vice City Weapons Cheat Codes:

All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

GTA Vice City Gameplay cheats:

Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

GTA Vice City Pedestrian Cheats Codes:

Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheats:

Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn A Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawns The Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

GTA Vice City Special Character Cheats Codes:

Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

GTA Vice City Weather Cheats Codes:

Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Very Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Stormy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

Edited by R. Elahi