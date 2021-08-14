5 things every GTA San Andreas fans misses in GTA 5

GTA San Andreas was released in 2004, and despite it being close to nearly two decades old, the game holds up pretty well to its modern counterpart GTA 5,which came out in 2013.

In fact, there are a few aspects and realism mechanics within the older game that are not even present in the latest title. While these are not really game changing or limiting in nature, they do have a certain level of charm to them. With that being said, here are a few things that GTA San Andreas fans miss in GTA 5.

Top 5 things GTA San Andreas features that never made it to GTA 5

5) Altering physique

In GTA San Andreas, players could change their physique at will. CJ could get overweight by eating too much and could shed it and bulk up by exercising. Simple tasks such as running and swimming would even affect his weight in-game.

Sadly, this feature did not extend to GTA 5, as no protagonist could change their physique in-game. This is probably due to the fact that the game focused more on story telling rather than character building to an extent.

4) Dating

Dating was so important in GTA San Andreas that even missions revolved around the ability of the players to woo NPCs in-game. It goes without saying that this feature did not extend to GTA 5 for some reason.

While this is just a hunch, the developers may have taken dating off the table due to the fact that players had to control three different protagonists from time to time, and dating would not have fit in well with the storytelling.

3) Mini games

Although GTA 5 does have mini games, GTA San Andreas had a lot more that were fun. Players could indulge in some basketball, pool, blackjack and even numerous arcade games.

Given the technological advancements of GTA 5, it's a shame that the developers never added more mini games for players to play.

2) Safehouses

One of the major differences between GTA San Andreas and GTA 5, is the lack of safe houses. Although the latter does have a few safe houses which each protagonist can use, the former game had many more scattered all over the map.

It goes without saying that given the era in which GTA 5 was based, having more safe houses would have made sense. Although players seldom feel the lack of them, it would have made the quality of life in-game a lot better.

1) Feeling sick

GTA San Andreas was way ahead of its time when it came to realism. In addition to gaining and losing weight, CJ could even get sick and vomit if he consumed too much food at once. This feature is a fan favorite to this day.

Also Read: Well-known GTA streamers and YouTubers who played the randomizer mods

Edited by Gautham Balaji