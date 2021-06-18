5 best GTA San Andreas mods for new houses

GTA San Andreas has a total of 37 save points in its game world, the most in any GTA game ever. The large map of San Andreas made it possible to add so many save points to the game.

30 of these save points are enterable safe houses with detailed interiors and wardrobes where players can change CJ's clothes. Some of these may have garages. Mansions, luxurious villas, hotel suites, modest apartments, and even farmhouses may be used as safe houses in the game.

There are many mods available for GTA San Andreas, which adds new safe houses to the game. Some of these are intricately detailed and have a lot of amenities. Others have unique facilities that are normally not available to safe houses.

This article dives into a few mods that add new safe houses to the game.

These GTA San Andreas mods for new houses supplements gameplay

1) Chiliad Chalet

This mod adds a safe house on top of Mount Chilliad, with 36 NPCs and eight respawning cars. The clubhouse theme has been well complemented with a pool table, a buffet service, and the guests who are always partying.

A pit crew fixes damaged cars, and players can even avail a heli-taxi service to reach any point on the map. The rooms in the chalet are accessible through teleportation markers, and players can also play custom music inside.

2) Golf House

This mod adds a luxurious modern mansion overlooking the Avispa Country Club in San Fierro. This safe house is perfect for players looking to modernize the game with modern cars and weapons mods.

3) San Fierro Hill Safehouse

A new house in the hills (Image via GTAGarage)

Mike Toreno's Ranch is a save point in GTA San Andreas with a beautiful farmhouse. However, players cannot save inside the house itself, and there are no wardrobes inside it either.

With this mod, players get a stilt house on the hills of San Fierro, which is a slightly customized variant of the aforementioned ranch house. Outside the house, players will find a few cars and a sparrow, and inside, they will have two motorcycles.

4) The Beach Club Safehouse

Continuing with the clubhouse theme, this mod adds a beach club with a safehouse. There are two save points, one inside the beach club and another in a safehouse near the dam.

There are several cars and boats around the buildings, as well as a few NPCs who contribute to the immersion of partying in a club.

5) Diegoforfuns Modern House

An island retreat off the coast of San Fierro (Image via gtaall.com)

This mod is excellent for gamers seeking a quiet and serene refuge. It adds a tiny island between Tierra Robada and the San Fierro airport. It is a simple modern house with a small dock for approaching vessels.

