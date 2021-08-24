5 best GTA 5 cheat codes that are most effective

GTA 5 offers unparalleled freedom to players in its open-world setting. Players can enter cheat codes to exploit the game or induce hilarious effects.

When it comes to open-world gaming, the GTA series is one of the top contenders. Its last entry, GTA 5, has the largest map ever made in a GTA game and allows endless possibilities in it. This experience is further amplified through the use of cheats.

By entering cheat codes, players can ease through missions, cause endless mayhem, or just experience some funny effects. Some of these cheats are much more useful than the rest and are used more often.

This article lists a few such cheats and explores the reasons behind their popularity.

GTA 5: Top 5 cheat codes that are incredibly useful

1) Invincibility (lasts for 5 minutes)

PS4: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y PC: PAINKILLER / 1-999-724-654-5537 (1-999-PAINKILLER)

As the name suggests, this cheat makes the player invincible, but only for the next 5 minutes. This is a reuse of Trevor's special ability in the game but for an extended period of time. It can be quite helpful when fighting off hordes of enemies, especially with a 5 star wanted level.

2) Max Health & Armor

PS4: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB PC: TURTLE / 1-999-887-853 (1-999-TURTLE)

Although invincibility is useful in difficult firefights, it is only a temporary ability. For something more permanent, players need maximum health and armor. This is almost a necessity throughout the game, and it becomes a habit to use this cheat frequently.

3) Recharge Special Ability

PS4: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A PC: POWERUP / 1-999-769-3787 (1-999-POWERUP)

GTA 5 introduced three playable protagonists in the game, a feature not found in prior GTA games. Each of them has a temporary special ability that can be triggered when the meter is full. This cheat fills the meter so it can be used instantly.

4) Give all Weapons

PS4: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

PC: TOOLUP / 1-999-866-587 (1-999-TOOL-UP)

The main appeal of GTA games is the ability to use a plethora of weapons to cause mayhem. In GTA 5, the TOOLUP cheat gives away a selection of weapons to the player for free. This cheat ensures that players will never run out of ammo during a gunfight or visit AmmuNation every time to buy weapons.

5) Lower Wanted Level

PS4: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT PC: LAWYERUP / 1-999-529-93787 (1-999-LAWYERUP)

Being pursued by the police force can sometimes be a fun thing to do in a GTA game. However, this is the worst possible scenario during a mission, where attraction from the authority can make it difficult to succeed. This cheat helps with that issue, as it removes 1 wanted level star every time it is used.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

