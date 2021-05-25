5 most hilarious GTA 5 cheat codes

GTA 5 is one of the most popular Rockstar titles of all time, and so it's only natural that it's got a vast assortment of cheats out there.

Contrary to common belief, cheat codes aren't designed for practicality alone. The most popular GTA 5 cheats are those that do a good job of lightening the grim mode that the game is primarily known for.

This article looks at some of the most hilarious cheat codes available to players for GTA 5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Funny cheat codes for GTA 5

5) Fall from Sky

While most players get super riled up when critics dunk on their favorite characters, some don't mind making theirs take a swig from their own brand of poison.

GTA 5 characters are extremely violent, especially Trevor Phillips, who literally revels in the pain of his victims. Fall from Sky is the perfect way to make the old psychopath pay for his crimes. And, really, it's not even that big of a sentence since he will have the time of his life taking Los Santos in before plunging to his inevitable death.

The nature of this code is subjective, but a lot of people find it extremely funny.

4) Moon Gravity

This cheat enables GTA 5 players to experience the oft-imagined gravity of the moon, allowing them to float through the sky like an unchained piece of life without a destination.

Apart from allowing players to practice some brilliant slow-motion backflips, Moon Gravity also makes GTA 5 a funny little world to live in. People can literally hoist each other right off their feet and avoid any form of physical confrontation. It's definitely one of the best cheats for GTA 5.

3) Play as Bigfoot

Bigfoot is a mysterious character from GTA 5 who makes an appearance in a number of legends. Playing him may not be very practical, but who needs practicality when one could have a good laugh? Imagine walking down the bustling streets of Los Santos, looking exactly like the protagonist of an incredibly popular story. Now that's something one doesn't get to encounter every day.

2) Slidey Cars

Friction may be an important part of everyday life, but nobody likes being held back by an invisible force. That's probably why games like GTA 5 keep coming up with insanely fast vehicles that tear through the world as if friction has no bearing on them.

This GTA 5 code also allows players to defy the laws of friction and simply slide through the traffic when driving a car. Not only is this cheat code incredibly hilarious, but it's also supremely useful. In fact, driving has never been easier in GTA 5.

1) Drunk Cheats

And, of course, the most iconic GTA 5 cheat code of all. It was one of the few cheats that became an instant favorite in GTA 5, creating a lot of buzz in the community and not without reason. What's more hilarious than watching the ever-so-grim Michael walking about aimlessly, drunk out of his mind?