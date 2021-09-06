GTA San Andreas vs GTA Vice City: Which has better gameplay?

GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas are classics from the early 2000s and will live on forever in every player's heart. These games introduced fans to a new perspective within the series.

Both titles brought many new features to the table in terms of gameplay. Gamers have enjoyed them for countless hours, and some elements are still golden and loved.

Which has better gameplay, GTA Vice City or GTA San Andreas?

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City was drastically better than its predecessors and included many new gameplay elements for players to enjoy. They tend to forget that the series didn't have a map in the pause menu before GTA Vice City.

Better combat mechanics and an improved lock-on system were added to the game.

When it comes to customization in the game, users have minimal options. They can't customize their rides or character in GTA Vice City. Other features like swimming and riding a BMX are also missing.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas introduced many new gameplay features to the franchise. The most important addition would be the ability to swim.

Unlike Tommy Vercetti, CJ doesn't drown every time he touches the water, and that was a massive upgrade that players were waiting to see within the franchise.

San Andreas also had many more customizable features such as car modification, hairstyling, and changing clothes. These features changed how players could enjoy the game by making the character look just like they wanted.

The game also included a stats system that measured CJ's respect, stamina, muscle, fat, and sex appeal.

Gamers could learn new fighting moves by visiting the gym. A new system for gang wars was added into GTA San Andreas, which lets them capture areas in the city by winning battles against rival gangs.

The verdict

GTA Vice City introduced fans to many new features in the series in terms of gameplay. It is possible to do so many new things that players weren't used to in the older games.

GTA San Andreas took everything that was implemented in Vice City and took it a step ahead. Gamers experienced many new features that made it the clear winner for having more immersive gameplay.

