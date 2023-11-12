5 reasons why GTA Vice City Stories deserves a remake for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA Vice City Stories is an incredible game that gets overshadowed by other titles in the franchise. It has almost everything that its predecessors offer and more. The story is riveting and features fascinating characters that have imprinted themselves on gamers. These are some of the reasons why many wish Rockstar would give more love to this entry.

After the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, the community is expecting developers to roll out a remastered version of Vice City Stories. This article lists five reasons why the title deserves a remake for the current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S).

GTA Vice City Stories deserves a comeback on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for five main reasons

1) Everyone needs to see the story

GTA Vice City Stories is often regarded as one of the most well-written games in the Grand Theft Auto series. The main character, Victor "Vic" Vance, is someone the players care about due to various reasons.

Vic does not start as a criminal but rather as a U.S. Army soldier. After getting dishonorably discharged, he starts working for Ricardo Diaz and is soon joined by his brother Lance. However, the path of drugs and violence is not an easy one. The brothers often find themselves in trouble and almost lose their lives several times.

The plot moves steadily as Vic manages to survive all the hardships and later becomes the leader of the organization. But the hardship and trouble he went through can only be seen after playing the whole game. This is why PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users need to experience this game's incredible plot.

2) It further expands the world of Vice City

GTA Vice City is a great game that has tons of fun moments and an epic last mission. But, its whole world is rather concise, and players don't get to know much about the past of some of the characters and the organizations.

This is where GTA VCS (Vice City Stories) bridges the gaps and lets the gamers see how things were before Tommy Vercetti entered the picture. The game also explains a lot of things that the developers left out in the previous title.

So, anyone on the current-gen consoles who wishes to understand the game's complete story needs to play Vice City Stories.

3) The 80s tracks are really sweet

Rockstar always adds incredible music to its games, be it the Grand Theft Auto series or Red Dead Redemption 2. While Vice City already had some great tracks, Vice City Stories was able to get an upper hand in this as well.

The 80s music blasting through the radio allows players to feel the old-school vibes of the era. On top of that, songs like Easy Lover by Phil Collins and Philip Bailey and I'm Not In Love by 10cc made the game more memorable.

The newer installments in the Grand Theft Auto series lack songs that would rock most gamers. This alone is a reason why Rockstar should remaster this title.

4) The combat system was refined

Most gamers think of gunfights as the only way to fight someone in the GTA games. While this is true to a certain extent, many players like to use their hands to obliterate the NPCs and other enemies.

GTA San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 4 are considered to have the most sophisticated hand-to-hand combat, but people often forget about Vice City Stories. While it does not have anything revolutionary in terms of fighting, the movements are refined and feel natural.

Several combo moves allow the gamers to knock out pedestrians without firing a single bullet. It is way better than what the fans got in the GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

5) A remaster will turn all the good things into better

GTA Vice City Stories has tons of things that will simply overwhelm this list. But, the game is memorable and introduced swimming to the series. This was a great milestone that changed the series forever.

A remaster will remove most of the things that keep the title down, specifically the old-era graphics and the lack of some quality-of-life features. Fans have already witnessed how these things were added to the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy in the definitive editions.

Now, it is time for Rockstar Games to release Vice City Stories from its bounds and allow the current-gen console users to experience the thrill of running around the city as Vic and taking over the drug empire.

This is also the perfect time for Rockstar to release a remaster of this title, as the GTA 6 leaked footage already shows that the development of the next installment in the series is going quite well.

