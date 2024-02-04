5 things the GTA 6 map should do differently from OG Vice City

With Rockstar Games having confirmed that GTA 6 is returning to Vice City, fans have come up with several requests about the changes that they'd like to see in the new map. While the OG Grand Theft Auto Vice City was entertaining, its map had some issues that should not return to the upcoming title. Moreover, there are several things that the next installment should do differently.

While the community is confident that Rockstar Games will do everything in its power to make GTA 6 one of the most entertaining games in the series, they'd like to see some major changes in the Vice City map.

This article lists five such changes that should make the map feel fresh while retaining the nostalgic vibes from the OG title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 changes the GTA 6 map should have compared to the original Vice City

1) Add more terrain

While it is true that the GTA Vice City map is based on Miami, fans want Rockstar Games to add some variation to the new map, along with more explorable locations. The first trailer offered a glimpse of the GTA 6 map with swamps and beaches.

The OG map was completely flat, with just two islands and a beach with minimal activity. While it did not seem too bland for the time, Rockstar Games has come a long way since then and should add more terrain to the new map to keep things interesting.

2) Spookier locations

As mentioned, after exploring both islands in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, there isn't much left for players to do. The map also lacked spooky locations like that in San Andreas.

This is something GTA 6 should have. Similar locations filled with fog and unnatural sounds to create a spooky environment would be welcomed by players. Fans still fondly remember the foggy woods of San Andreas with the myths about Big Foot roaming the area and taking out unsuspecting targets.

Adding something like this would also give players a break from the hectic Miami/Florida location.

3) Add more greenery to the scenery

Being an island map, fans wanted to see more foliage in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. However, this was missing from the game, as there were only a few trees and bushes at certain locations. However, they expect things to change in the upcoming title.

While the game's first trailer did showcase a variety of flora, fans have higher expectations from the GTA 6 trailer 2, for which there are rumors that it will be jaw-dropping.

4) Add more random encounters

There are several features that fans would love to see in GTA 6, such as an increase in random encounters during free roam. The OG Vice City lacked this feature, and hence, there was only so much players could do after completing the main story.

Thus, the GTA 6 map should have more random encounters and side missions to keep players busy during and after completing the campaign. They also work as a nice distraction while playing the main missions. Red Dead Redemption 2 handled this very well, and players would like to see something similar in the upcoming title.

5) Have more locations to perform vehicle stunts

There are several iconic Vice City locations fans want to see in GTA 6. Stunt locations/ramps are some of them, as they were a popular spot to launch into the air with your car or motorcycle. However, only a few places on the small map allowed players to do so.

It would be great if Rockstar Games added this feature to keep players entertained. The previous titles featured several such locations that were perfect for completing stunts.

There are also several iconic Vice City cars that players would like to drive around in GTA 6. Hopefully, the studio will reveal more information about them in the upcoming trailers.

