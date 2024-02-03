5 out-of-the-box things GTA 6 map should have

The GTA 6 map will feature the state of Leonida, which most likely is based on Florida. Fans expect it to be the biggest map seen in this series so far. That said, it has to offer more than just size to keep players invested in the title. While leaks suggest that it might have more than one major city, official confirmation regarding this is yet to arrive. As of this writing, fans only know that Leonida is going to include Vice City, a fictional iteration of Miami.

This article will take a look at five out-of-the-box things the Grand Theft Auto 6 map should have. Readers should note that this list is speculative and the following features have not been confirmed to be in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA 6 map: Highly destructible environment and 4 other out-of-the-box things it should have

1) Region-specific radio

The GTA 6 map is rumored to have more than one major city. Port Gellhorn, which was mentioned in the leaked videos from 2022 on multiple occasions, could be the second major location on this game's map.

If the game ends up including more than one big city, a somewhat unique feature could be region-specific radio. This means that some radio stations would only be accessible in certain sections of the map. Although this won't exactly impact gameplay much, it could give a sense of actually traveling to a different location and not just a cluster of buildings on the other end of the map.

2) More crimes in deserted areas

While police presence should be significant in places like Vice City, there could also be some deserted locations in the state of Leonida. Such areas should have a higher chance of players running into the wrong people, essentially being robbed as part of a random event.

This could be an interesting predicament based on how each player responds. Besides just acting as another feature in GTA 6, it would give more character and uniqueness to those areas of the map.

3) Highly destructible environment

The environmental destruction seen in Grand Theft Auto games so far is pretty underwhelming. Colliding with solid objects like walls doesn't result in an impact that exceeds your vehicle getting damaged. And although traffic lights, posts, and benches are among the things one can wreck, that isn't really exciting anymore.

Since GTA 6's gameplay is expected to redefine industry standards, including a highly destructible environment could be a good way to do this. The affected objects can be programmed to respawn in their original state after a while, which would return the map to its original state.

4) No two interiors are the same

Based on what was seen in the GTA 6 leaks, the upcoming game's map might feature many enterable buildings. However, this wouldn't be an out-of-the-box idea since 2004's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas did implement it quite well.

Therefore, the next chapter in the series can take this to the next level by having no two interiors be the same. Needless to say, this would make all enterable buildings like purchasable properties, restaurants, and stores distinct.

5) Temporary changes

GTA 6's map exhibiting temporary changes in the form of seasons could be interesting to witness. Instead of arriving as annual updates, like snow in GTA Online, these seasonal changes could occur at set intervals automatically. Since tornadoes are common in Florida, Leonida should also be affected by such harsh weather.

Additionally, events like concerts and carnivals can also bring change to certain areas of the map, like Vice City, for a set period of time. This would also add more life to the in-game world, which is an important aspect in open-world games like GTA 6 and other entries in the series.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : How excited are you to explore the GTA 6 map? Yes No 0 votes