GTA 6's beaches and water bodies might be based on Red Dead Redemption 2's physics

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time, and fans want Rockstar Games to put every effort into it. Since Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the studio's most advanced titles so far, the Grand Theft Auto community wants the developers to implement this game's water physics in the upcoming title, which would be perfect since RDR 2's water bodies look extremely realistic.

Players have been requesting Rockstar Games to use the existing and well-polished features and gameplay mechanics from Red Dead Redemption 2 to make things even better in Grand Theft Auto 6. Water physics is just one of the many things on the list.

Fans are wondering if Rockstar Games might use RDR 2's water physics in GTA 6

As mentioned, the Grand Theft Auto community has been debating whether Rockstar Games might implement the beautiful water physics of Red Dead Redemption 2 in GTA 6. The prime examples of realistic water bodies in the game include the lakes and the Guarma beach area.

These areas are not only in complete wilderness but also showcase what Grand Theft Auto 6's untouched locations might look like. The water looks crisp, and the waves interact with the rocks and the character in a completely realistic manner.

This aspect is quite surreal, and the developers could further polish it and use the feature in GTA 6. Such an addition would make the game feel more natural. It is also quite clear from the first official trailer that the upcoming title will have a diverse landmass consisting of beaches, marshes, and forests.

Most of the fans agree with this theory and favor Rockstar Games using the realistic features of Red Dead Redemption 2 in GTA 6. According to them, it is better to use a tried-and-tested formula than experimenting with something completely new.

However, Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed anything. Fans are still waiting for them to drop the second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 and share more information about the game's world and characters. There are already several speculations and rumors floating around the internet related to this topic.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games can pull this feat off and surpass Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of graphics, physics, and gameplay. Fans are also hoping to see the second GTA 6 trailer soon enough.

