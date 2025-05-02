"Give us trailer 2": Fans have mixed reactions to GTA 6 release date delay

The hype around the upcoming GTA 6 is topping the roof as players have been speculating its release date for months. Its first and only trailer was released on December 5, 2023; since then, players have been expecting it to release in late 2025. However, the most recent tweet from Rockstar Games on X has finally pulled the curtains by revealing the release date of May 26, 2025.
It took less than half an hour for the post to gather mixed reactions from the fans on X. While some players are relieved after knowing the confirmed GTA 6 release date, most of them are expressing their disappointment through sarcastic comments. Finally, now that the launch date is confirmed, here's what X user @Extreme Cars has to say about it:
"At least give us trailer 2 then..."
@GTA 6 Countdown urges Rockstar Games to drop some screenshots after the reported delay.
"If you are gonna delay it, at least give us some screenshots."
@Làzaro sarcastically says they're crying after misreading the release date of Rockstar's upcoming project.
"I screamed for a sec then I read 2026, now I'm crying."
Apart from the series of disapproving comments, fans like @Milo are appreciating Rockstar Games for taking their time with fine-tuning the game.
"more time in the oven is always better than releasing underbaked!! appreciate the heads up - excited for launch next year!!!! <3"
Rockstar Games delaying GTA 6 has sparked mixed reactions among fans
Ever since the first trailer dropped in December 2023, fans have been eager to see more of the next Grand Theft Auto installment. Alas, Rockstar Games didn't release any image or video clip that could give players a solid idea about this title. Until today (May 2, 2025), the developers finally revealed the launch date.
This news was long-awaited in the community, but fans were expecting more from the developers. Perhaps, a second trailer would have satiated them. From common fans to popular streamers like Shroud, everyone has reacted to GTA 6's release date. This is because this game's gotten more hype with each passing month. Moreover, after the stellar performance of Red Dead Redemption 2, fans are having a tough time waiting for Rockstar's next title.
The quick disappointing address from the community was inevitable, but there's also a silver lining for Rockstar Games. Countless fans genuinely understand the pressure on the developers as they work hard to deliver as per the expectations. While GTA 6 is delayed for another year and the release date is confirmed too, we can now expect the publishers to drop trailers and new information in the meantime.