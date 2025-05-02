"Give us trailer 2": Fans have mixed reactions to GTA 6 release date delay

The hype around the upcoming GTA 6 is topping the roof as players have been speculating its release date for months. Its first and only trailer was released on December 5, 2023; since then, players have been expecting it to release in late 2025. However, the most recent tweet from Rockstar Games on X has finally pulled the curtains by revealing the release date of May 26, 2025.

Ad

It took less than half an hour for the post to gather mixed reactions from the fans on X. While some players are relieved after knowing the confirmed GTA 6 release date, most of them are expressing their disappointment through sarcastic comments. Finally, now that the launch date is confirmed, here's what X user @Extreme Cars has to say about it:

"At least give us trailer 2 then..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

@GTA 6 Countdown urges Rockstar Games to drop some screenshots after the reported delay.

"If you are gonna delay it, at least give us some screenshots."

Expand Tweet

Ad

@Làzaro sarcastically says they're crying after misreading the release date of Rockstar's upcoming project.

"I screamed for a sec then I read 2026, now I'm crying."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from the series of disapproving comments, fans like @Milo are appreciating Rockstar Games for taking their time with fine-tuning the game.

"more time in the oven is always better than releasing underbaked!! appreciate the heads up - excited for launch next year!!!! <3"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also check: Has GTA 6 been delayed? Rockstar Games issues official statement

Rockstar Games delaying GTA 6 has sparked mixed reactions among fans

Rockstar Games confirms the delay of Grand Theft Auto VI (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ever since the first trailer dropped in December 2023, fans have been eager to see more of the next Grand Theft Auto installment. Alas, Rockstar Games didn't release any image or video clip that could give players a solid idea about this title. Until today (May 2, 2025), the developers finally revealed the launch date.

Ad

This news was long-awaited in the community, but fans were expecting more from the developers. Perhaps, a second trailer would have satiated them. From common fans to popular streamers like Shroud, everyone has reacted to GTA 6's release date. This is because this game's gotten more hype with each passing month. Moreover, after the stellar performance of Red Dead Redemption 2, fans are having a tough time waiting for Rockstar's next title.

Ad

Developers seemingly want to take their time polishing the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The quick disappointing address from the community was inevitable, but there's also a silver lining for Rockstar Games. Countless fans genuinely understand the pressure on the developers as they work hard to deliver as per the expectations. While GTA 6 is delayed for another year and the release date is confirmed too, we can now expect the publishers to drop trailers and new information in the meantime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More