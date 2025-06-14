5 biggest MindsEye flaws called out by GTA fans

With the GTA 6 release date delayed to May 2026, Grand Theft Auto fans hoped that MindsEye, a title from the new studio of former Rockstar Games producer Leslie Benzies, would keep them entertained. Unfortunately, things seem to have gone awry, and the game is being criticized for bugs, glitches, and a bunch of other problems.

Ad

While visual effects and concept are two areas where MindsEye appears to have done quite well, the gaming community has pointed out some notable drawbacks. In this article, we will take a look at five of the biggest MindsEye flaws that GTA fans have pointed out.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Not being able to steal cars and 4 other biggest MindsEye flaws called out by GTA fans

1) No cops

Ad

Trending

Ad

A major flaw in MindsEye, as pointed out by Grand Theft Auto fans, is the lack of cops. Committing crimes appears to have no repercussions at all in the game. TGG, one of the most popular GTA YouTubers, discussed this issue in their review of the game and even showed footage (4:10 in the video above) of them killing NPCs without any cops showing up.

While this can be fun, the possibility of being chased down by cops is what adds to the thrill in Grand Theft Auto games. In this regard, it might be worth noting that the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks have suggested that the upcoming title might include some changes in the series' traditional Wanted Level system.

Ad

Check out: Grand Theft Auto 6 to change the classic Wanted Level system: Rumor explored

2) No melee combat

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans call out MindsEye flaws 1/2 (Image via X/@NikTekOfficial)

Despite featuring a plethora of weapons, melee combat (hand-to-hand fighting) has long been an essential part of Grand Theft Auto titles. The tradition will likely continue, considering Rockstar Games provided a glimpse of GTA 6 protagonists (Jason and Lucia) in action in the second trailer. All in all, things look pretty interesting so far.

Ad

MindsEye, on the other hand, doesn't feature any melee mechanics at all, seemingly disappointing fans. Its exclusion is a puzzling decision since hand-to-hand fighting can add depth and flavor to the combat overall.

3) Not being able to steal cars

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stealing cars has been a fundamental mechanic of Grand Theft Auto games. Players can roam around the open-world map and steal almost any vehicle they want.

Sadly, MindsEye seemingly does not feature this mechanic either, which would be greatly disappointing for any Grand Theft Auto fan that plays this game. Moreover, X user @NikTekOfficial, who often posts regarding GTA 6, observed that they were only able to enter a car from the left side, making the experience less immersive.

Ad

4) Physics

Expand Tweet

Ad

It seems like MindsEye's physics suffers from problems as well. X user @GTAVI_Countdown's post above compared this Build a Rocket Boy title to Grand Theft Auto 5, to point out the differences in game physics.

Despite being released in 2013, the simulation in GTA 5 appeared more natural and fluid. In contrast, MindsEye looked very stiff and glitchy, with a part of the character model clipping through the surface.

Also check: 5 wild GTA 6 storyline details that reportedly got axed

Ad

5) Performance

Grand Theft Auto fans call out MindsEye flaws 2/2 (Image via X/@NikTekOfficial)

Finally, MindsEye's performance on both consoles and PC is being called out by users. In the post above, X user @SynthPotato, a prominent member of the Grand Theft Auto community online, stated that the title is buggy and only runs at 30 FPS on consoles.

Ad

They also suggested that MindsEye suffers from constant stuttering and that many players have experienced crashes. Build A Rocket Boy (MindsEye's developer) may be able to fix these problems via patches over time, but that remains to be seen.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More