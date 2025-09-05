Tips and tricks to win at GTA Online Hotring Races

In this week's (September 4 - 10, 2025) GTA Online update, Hotring Circuit races will get 2x cash and RP bonuses. These are fun-filled, chaotic races in which players drive stock racing cars on custom floating race tracks built on top of the San Andreas island.

There are many circuits with tricky turns and jumps that players must master to win these races. Here are some tips to drive better in Hotring Circuit races and grab extra rewards this week.

Tips to drive better and win at Hotring Races in GTA Online

Drive mostly on flat surfaces

Avoid taking turns using bankings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

After starting a Hotring race, you will notice massive bankings on the side of each turn. You must either use these bankings to take turns or to stay on the regular race track.

Avoid these bankings and use the actual race track since most stock cars can start sliding downward due to gravity. Furthermore, there are higher chances of losing control when taking the turn and returning to the track.

Learn to counter-steer

Counter-steering will save you from a slide (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

Counter-steering is massively useful if the car starts sliding in one direction. This also applies to GTA Online's Hotring Circuit races.

If your stock cars slides toward one direction, quickly counter-steer toward the other. If the car's angle is not beyond 45 degrees, you have a chance to save the slide.

Use the racing line

The racing line can be used to gain maximum speed possible through a corner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

A racing line is an imaginary track line used by professional racing drivers to gain maximum speed possible in corners.

While entering a corner, position the car to the right or left edge of the track. While on the corner, cut across the track and touch the other edge of the track, where the corner is most pronounced. The most curved part of the corner is called the apex.

After hitting the apex, once again reverse this process, cut across the track, and exit the corner by going towards the other side of the track.

This maneuver will allow you to gain maximum speed without under- or oversteering. If the racing line is used perfectly, you can shave off several seconds and win the race.

Learn to control the vehicle in the air

Hotring races will consist of several tricky jumps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

Most Hotring Circuits will have tricky jumps, which can upset the car if it lands in the wrong direction. In GTA Online, you can control the car's direction mid-air using directional keys or a joystick.

To avoid losing control, position the car mid-air so that it lands straight and races on without slowing down too much.

